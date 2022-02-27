fbpx

Ukraine: FG To Evacuate Nigerians Through Poland

February 27, 20220161
The Federal Government is set to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Ukraine through the nation’s embassy in Poland amid a Russian war.

The Nigerian Embassy in Poland made this known via a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria.

“In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine, please be advised that for all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them,” the notice said.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa

“The Nigerian Embassy staff and along with volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and locations below:

Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska
Szkoła Podstawowa w Lubyczy Królewskiej (zaplecze hali sportowej) ul. Jana III Sobieskiego 5, 22-680 Lubycza Królewska
Phone: +48-729275316

Korczowa-Krakowiec
Świetlica, Korczowa 155, 37-552 Korczowa
Phone:+48-579201775

Medyka-Szeginie
Hala Sportowa – Medyka 285, 37-732 Medyka
Phone:+48-729242516

Budomierz-Hurszew
Szkoła Podstawowa w m. Krowica Sama 183, 37-625 Krowica Sama
Phone: +48-739493541

Africa Investment Forum To Hold Virtual Boardroom Sessions 15-17 March

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

