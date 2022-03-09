fbpx

Ukraine: ‘Evacuation Of Nigerian Students In Sumy Has Begun’ – Onyeama

March 9, 20220102
The Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the evacuation of Nigerian students from the troubled city of Sumy, Ukraine has begun.

Sumy is one of the Ukrainian cities which have come under heavy attack from Russian invaders.

Many Nigerian students stuck in the city have called for help in recent days.

“Delighted and mightily relieved that the evacuation of our Nigerian students from Sumy has commenced,” Minister Onyeama said in a tweet. “They are in our thoughts and prayers as they undertake the very long and hazardous trip to safety. In God we trust!”

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government has transported over a thousand Nigerians fleeing Ukraine back to the country but some remain trapped in cities like Sumy where evacuation operations have proven difficult due to the heavy fighting.

Ukraine: 'Evacuation Of Nigerian Students In Sumy Has Begun' – Onyeama
