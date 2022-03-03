fbpx

Ukraine Crisis: First Batch Of Evacuees Set To Arrive Nigeria

March 3, 20220230
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday.

This was made known via a statement on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda.

According to the statement, chattered flights will begin picking up Nigerian evacuees back home from the neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine on Wednesday.

“So far, we have the following records of evacuees received by Nigerian embassies at: Hungary (650 persons), Poland (350 persons), Romania (940 persons) and Slovakia (150 persons),” the statement read in part.

“The capacity and route of the airlines are as follows: Max Air to Romania 560 persons, Air Peace to Poland, 364 persons and Air Peace to Hungary 360 persons”.

The minister assured Nigerians that the government is working round the clock to see that citizens are brought back home safely.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari approved $8.5 million to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, towards the evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

AEC Commends Equatorial Guinea-Nigeria Landmark Natural Gas Deal

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

