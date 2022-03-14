Ukraine Crisis: FG Receives 31 Nigerians Evacuated From Romania

March 14, 2022 222

The Federal Government (FG) on Monday morning received the seventh batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

They arrived aboard a Turkish airline and they were airlifted from Romania where they had fled following the war in Ukraine.

EVACUATION OF NIGERIANS IN UKRAINE THROUGH ROMANIA



The Director, CLD of the MFA, Amb. Bolaji Akinremi and Haj. Iman Ibrahim, Hon. Fed. Commissioner NCFRNI received 31 Returnees from Romania aboard Turkish Airlines, which landed at 06:30a.m at NAIA, Abuja today, 14th March, 2022. pic.twitter.com/bDKsegeMKv — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@NigeriaMFA) March 14, 2022

The 31 Nigerian evacuees arrived at 6:30 am and were received by officials of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), and the Refugee Commission.

This is the second set of evacuees from Romania following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has left many displaced.