AVIATIONNEWS

Ukraine Crisis: FG Receives 31 Nigerians Evacuated From Romania

March 14, 20220222
The Federal Government (FG) on Monday morning received the seventh batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

They arrived aboard a Turkish airline and they were airlifted from Romania where they had fled following the war in Ukraine.

The 31 Nigerian evacuees arrived at 6:30 am and were received by officials of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), and the Refugee Commission.

This is the second set of evacuees from Romania following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has left many displaced.

Break The Bias: Is Nigeria Ready For A Female President?

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

