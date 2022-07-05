Ukraine Builds New Normality, Looks For Business Partners

Ukraine is an important trading partner, especially for Europe. Last year, the old continent was one of the main markets for imports from Ukraine and accounted for as much as 43.5% of the country’s total import value.

The Russian invasion means the death of innocent people and the destruction of infrastructure, but also economic consequences. Ukraine’s export opportunities have been questioned, significantly changing the trade balance. Ukrainian demand for food and beverage products is growing daily, although its structure is changing.

Ukraine still wants to do business

Export to Ukraine is facing a huge challenge today. Apart from difficult and dangerous transport, storage conditions, and payment security, the changing needs of people need to be addressed. – In conflict-affected markets, you must act flexibly and respond quickly to a dynamically changing situation.

We carefully listen to our business partners, closest to the people on the ground. Thanks to this, we can quickly identify food and beverage categories and specific products needed by Ukrainians now and deliver them – explains Andrzej Mirowski, Director of Communications at Agus.

The current demand for food and beverages is primarily for shelf-stable products, which can be stored at ambient temperature and RTE (Ready To Eat), so all kinds of instant dishes. – Due to the declining purchasing power of Ukrainian consumers and their current daily challenges, the greatest demand is for essential products that are affordable, easy to store, and do not require special preparation conditions.

These include pasta, beverages, oils, cheeses, mayonnaise, ketchup, and canned food – Mirowski adds.

It is the people who count

Agus’s agile business model has proved its worth in the face of the Ukraine conflict. Agus immediately started preparing supplies of the most needed food products. The company has set up a special project team which, being in daily contact with representatives of Ukrainian chains, e.g., ATB, Fozzy, SPAR, EKO Market, Fozzy Group, Sim 23, Svay Market, Hostynny Dim, and Chudo Market, as well as distributors, identifies main market needs.

At Agus, we put people at the center of everything we do. We have been observing market trends for years, mapping consumer needs, and providing products that meet them. We are implementing our Agus Vision 2025, which includes responding quickly and appropriately to changing conditions. An example of this is the listing of Hello Day! Smoothie to ATB.

The first delivery was delivered on the first day of the invasion. However, in the face of the aggression, we focused our activities on helping Ukraine and immediately afterward on adapting our offer to the current needs identified by our business partners.

Instead of smoothies, at the beginning of March, our first pasta delivery went to Ukraine – explains Mirowski.

We know how to help

The scale of European involvement in helping the Ukrainians astonished the entire world. People got involved in helping refugees by collecting clothes, food, and necessities. The business has also risen to the challenge.

From caring for the families of Ukrainian workers returning to fight for their country to providing in-kind support, companies have also engaged in large-scale relief efforts. Agus joined this support by sending over 36 thousand products from its portfolio directly to Lviv, Ukraine, and the SOS Food Bank in Warsaw, Poland, as well as supplying reception points.

When the hour of trial comes, we rise to the occasion. From the beginning of the invasion in Ukraine, we did not hesitate for a second, and we immediately joined the aid effort – says Andrzej Mirowski, Communications Director of Agus. – Despite this terrible war, Ukraine is trying to function normally, and we have heard from our Ukrainian partners that they still want to cooperate with us commercially.

In real-time, we are adjusting our product portfolio to new conditions. We see enormous potential and need for trade with Ukraine. Therefore, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions and eager to start cooperation with Ukrainian and European partners – comments Mirowski.

Ukraine has over a 44million inhabitants who need real help. As Andrzej Mirowski from Agus emphasizes – The most crucial thing in providing effective support to Ukrainians is acting quickly and flexibly as their needs change dynamically.

What is important, Ukrainians do not expect only help. They want to trade with us, which allows them to live normally, even in these challenging times.