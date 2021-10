UK To Train Nigerian Navy On Fight Against Piracy, Others

October 26, 2021 84

The UK Government on Monday stated that it would offer training to more personnel of the Nigerian Navy in the fight against criminalities like piracy, drugs smuggling and other crime-related activities.

The UK Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, made this known during his briefing of journalists on board of HMS Trent, a British warship, in Lagos.

The British warship is in Nigeria to participate in a French-led multinational training exercise, known as Exercise Grand African Nemo, that will bring together international partners in the region. HMS Trent is the first Royal Navy vessel to operate in the region for three years.

Llewellyn said the training was a signal of UK commitment in strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries.

“Nigeria is an important and valued defence partner for the UK as both countries share threats and we are determined to defeat these and help improve maritime security in the area.

“We would be training the navy personnels on different strategies in combating piracy and other related issues as we believe that this would also help in bringing up various tactics in resolving insecurity in the region.

“We are keen to work with Nigeria to defeat all forms of threats and insecurity in the area and this is one of the step in ensuring that happens,” he said.

The Commanding Officer of HMS Trent, Thomas Knot, noted that the Nigerian Navy would be trained in the fight against piracy and other crime related activities.

“As we all know, we are heading towards the dry season and this is the time where there are influx of pirates so it is of extreme importance that this training takes place.

“We would be conducting maritime security patrol as well as supporting partner navies by helping them to develop key maritime skills and develop plans for future operations in the region.

“We are extremely proud and excited to commence this exercise and we are looking to working with regional partners and also engaging with local communities in an effort to strengthen security,” he said.