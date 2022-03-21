fbpx

UK To Support State Governments With Digital Skills

March 21, 2022090
The United Kingdom  aims to support state governments and to develop a digital economy policy and strategy by planning to train Nigerian civil servants in basic digital skills.

The Country Lead and Programme Adviser, UK Government’s Digital Access Programme, Idongesit Udoh, said this at the grand finale of the DigitalForAll Challenge in Abuja on Friday, organised by Tech4Dev in partnership with Microsoft.

She said, “We have some pipelines activities including upskilling basic digital skills for civil servants, partnering with some specific States on that.

“More importantly on the policy and systematic framework, we are supporting some state governments to develop their own state-level digital economy policy and strategy, which is to help entrench digital development at the state level.”

She further added that the UK government has constantly supported Nigeria’s technology development.

“The UK is actively supporting Nigeria through tech development. And of course, we have worked with the federal government in the past on things like developing the national broadband plan.

“On the cyber front, we provided technical assistance to develop the new Nigeria national cybersecurity policy and strategy. And currently, we are working with the private sector on multiple fronts including digital skills for women and girls but also across the States from north to the south up-skilling on basic digital skills,” she said.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, who his Technical Adviser represented on Information Technology, Femi Adeluyi, called on the private sector to help the government meet its target of creating five million digital literates by 2030.

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

