UK Sponsored Study Grants For Nigerians Surges By 125 percent To 20,427

September 16, 20210195
Nigerian students given sponsored study grant by the UK government has risen by over 100 percent in one year.

The UK government states that Nigeria now accounts for 25 percent of the overall number of foreign nationals who are on scholarships in the country.

From June 2020 to June 2021, the number of Nigerian students in the UK who got sponsored grants increased twofold by 125 percent, with over 11,000 study visas granted within the period under review.

According to the UK government, the number of Nigerian students as of June 2020 stood at 9,066, but by June 2021, the figure rose to 20,427.

In terms of percentage increase, Nigeria currently ranks third, behind China and India as the countries with the highest number of nationalities on sponsored visa grants.

“While many nationalities saw decreases in Sponsored study grants in the latest year, some experienced substantial increases,” information from the UK government website reads.

“Nigerian nationals continue to see an increase in Sponsored Study grants compared to the previous year, increasing to a record high of 20,427, making them the third-largest nationality group granted Sponsored study visas this year, an increase of 11,361 (+125%) on the year ending June 2020.

“This is the second-largest increase in numbers of grants, after Indian nationals.

“In the year ending June 2021, three nationalities accounted for more than two thirds (72%) of Sponsored study dependants: India (39%), Nigeria (25%), and Saudi Arabia (9%).

“Despite having more Sponsored study visas granted than any other single country, China only had 266 dependants granted a visa in this route, less than 1% the total dependants granted, and less than 0.3% of the total grants for Chinese nationals.”

Meanwhile, the US recorded a fall in the number of its students going to study in the UK on scholarships, after its figure fell by 25 percent.

China remains the country with the highest number of students on UK scholarships, accounting for 95,408 in June 2021, compared to 86,651 as of June 2020.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

