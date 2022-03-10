fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

UK Sanctions Abramovich, Suspends Chelsea Sale

March 10, 2022091
UK Sanctions Abramovich, Suspends Chelsea Sale

Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Club has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom (UK) government, this sanction will halt the sale of the club as his assets have now been frozen.

UK’s finance ministry via a statement said the restrictions “apply to any entities that are owned or controlled by Roman Abramovich”, adding: “This means Chelsea Football Club is now also subject to an asset freeze under UK financial sanctions.”

Implications of the restrictions

  • The owner of Chelsea FC has his assets frozen, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions imposed
  • Abramovich’s one-time business partner, leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, also sanctioned with the same measures
  • Putin’s right-hand man Igor Sechin and 4 more of Putin’s inner circle targeted with asset freeze and travel ban
  • Economic Crime Bill coming into force next week will allow UK Government to move further and faster than ever on sanctions

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has today (Thursday 10 March) announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on seven of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, whose business empires, wealth and connections are closely associated with the Kremlin.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Abramovich put Chelsea club up for sale on March 2 but this is now on hold due to the sanctioning.

The club has been given a special licence to continue with football-related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning.

The statement said “Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock-on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

Jigawa Governor Visits WACOT’s Sesame Farm, Hails Contributions To State, Nigeria’s Economy

About Author

UK Sanctions Abramovich, Suspends Chelsea Sale
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]INTERNATIONAL
March 25, 20130203

Syrian Rebels Attack Central Damascus, Army Artillery Hits Back

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Syrian rebels fired dozens of mortar bombs into central Damascus on Monday, hitting a high-security area within a kilometer (less than a mile) of President
Read More
Euronet INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
December 14, 20180418

Bank of Mozambique, Euronet Partner on Interbank Electronic Payment System

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Euronet, a US-based provider of electronic payment services, and the Bank of Mozambique have made a deal for the licensing, implementation and maintenance o
Read More
Pope Francis INTERNATIONAL
November 13, 20180367

Vatican Announces Pope Francis Planned Visit to Morocco

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pope Francis, who has made building bridges between Christianity and Islam a cornerstone of his papacy, will visit Morocco in March, the Vatican said Tuesda
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.