UK Restrictions Cannot Prevent Doctors From Migrating Says NARD

According to medical organizations in the nations, the United Kingdom government’s code of conduct for the international recruitment of health and social care professionals will not prevent Nigerian doctors from immigrating to other nations.

They assert that the UK is limited to defining its terms in terms of the fundamental right status of freedom of movement.

In response to the UK code of practice, which listed Nigeria among 54 other countries where health workers should not be actively recruited, the Nigerian Medical Association and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors took action.

The World Health Organization identified 54 nations as having the most urgent workforce-related issues in its recognition, according to the UK.

“Countries on the list should not be actively targeted for recruitment by health and social care employers, recruitment organizations, agencies, collaborations, or contracting bodies unless there is a government-to-government agreement in place to allow managed recruitment undertaken strictly by the terms of that agreement,” UK code stated.

The WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards list countries are graded in the code as red. A country is placed on the amber list if a government-to-government agreement is established with a partner nation that limits recruiting organizations to the terms of the agreement.

In response to the restriction, the NMA President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, stated in an interview that Nigerian medical professionals leave their country for better treatment in other nations.

He said, “I don’t think it’s wrong that the UK is hiring Nigerian doctors because the country’s unsatisfactory care is driving them away. Nigerians won’t leave if their value is valued by the government and the people of Nigeria.”

“It’s understandable that the UK places us at the bottom of the recruitment ladder, but what about the United States of America, Canada, Grenada, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Germany, and so on?”

“Freedom of movement is a fundamental right that nobody can restrict. Only the terms can be defined, according to Ojinmah.

Additionally, Dr. Emeka Orji, president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, stated that physicians are free to practice their trade in other nations.