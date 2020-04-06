UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital more than a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The BBC quoted a UK government spokesperson as saying Johnson, aged 55, is still showing “persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

The official, however, added that his admission, which was reportedly for tests, was taken as a “precautionary step” based on the advice of a doctor.

The UK prime minister had contracted coronavirus on March 27 and has been in self isolation.

He said at the time he was only showing mild symptoms of the disease.

Prince Charles of Wales had also tested positive for COVID-19, but later recovered.

At least 47,800 persons in the UK have so far been diagnosed of the disease which has killed a total of 4,934 in that country.

The number of cases globally now stands at 1,265,976 with close to 70,000 deaths and 260,967 recoveries.

Source: The Cable