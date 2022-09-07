UK Prime Minister Appoints Kemi Badenoch To Head International Trade

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), has appointed Kemi Badenoch to the position of Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.
Ms Badenoch was born Olukemi Olufunto in Wimbledon, London, to Nigerian parents. She is also the MP for Saffron Walden.
Her appointment comes just hours after Truss took over as Britain’s third female prime minister and new Conservative and Unionist Party leader, succeeding Boris Johnson, who has held the position since July 2019.
The 42-year-old’s appointment was announced on the verified Twitter page for the UK Prime Minister’s office, which is located at 10 Downing Street.