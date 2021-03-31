UK Pool Fixtures: Week 40 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

March 31, 2021 81

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 10th of April 2021.

Week 40 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 40 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 2

Sunday matches: 2, 4, 5, 6, 43

Saturday matches: 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46,47, 48, 49

1 Burnley Newcastle Sunday 2 Crystal P. Chelsea LKO 3 Liverpool Aston V. Saturday 4 Sheff Utd. Arsenal Sunday 5 Tottenham Man Utd. Sunday 6 West Ham Leicester Sunday 7 Barnsley Middlesbro Saturday 8 Birmingham Stoke Saturday 9 Bournemouth Coventry Saturday 10 Bristol C. Nott’m For. Saturday 11 Cardiff Blackburn Saturday 12 Derby Norwich Saturday 13 Huddersfield Rotherham Saturday 14 Preston Brentford Saturday 15 Q.P.R. Sheff Wed. Saturday 16 Wycombe Luton Saturday 17 Accrington Wimbledon Saturday 18 Crewe Oxford Saturday 19 Doncaster Wigan Saturday 20 Fleetwood Rochdale Saturday 21 Gillingham Shrewsbury Saturday 22 Ipswich Milton K.D. Saturday 23 Lincoln Blackpool Saturday 24 Northampton Bristol R. Saturday 25 Plymouth Hull Saturday 26 Portsmouth Burton A. Saturday 27 Sunderland Charlton Saturday 28 Swindon Peterboro Saturday 29 Barrow Carlisle Saturday 30 Bolton Harrogate Saturday 31 Bradford C. Grimsby Saturday 32 Cambridge U. Exeter Saturday 33 Cheltenham Leyton O. Saturday 34 Port Vale Morecambe Saturday 35 Salford C. Stevenage Saturday 36 Scunthorpe Tranmere Saturday 37 Southend Crawley Saturday 38 Walsall Forest G. Saturday 39 Celtic Livingston Saturday 40 Hamilton Dundee Utd. Saturday 41 Kilmarnock Ross County Saturday 42 Motherwell St Mirren Saturday 43 Rangers Hibernian Sunday 44 St J’Stone Aberdeen Saturday 45 Ayr Utd. Dunfermline Saturday 46 Dundee Morton Saturday 47 Hearts Alloa Saturday 48 Queen O’Sth Inverness Saturday 49 Raith Arbroath Saturday

UK Pools Fixtures Links

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 39 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 38 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 37 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 36 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 35 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 33 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 31 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 29 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 28 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO