UK Pool Fixtures: Week 37 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 20th of March 2021.
Week 37 2020 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 37 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
LKO: 2, 15,
Sunday matches: 1, 3, 4, 6, 40,
Saturday matches: 5, 7, 8,9,10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49
|1
|Chelsea
|Sheff Utd.
|Sunday
|2
|Everton
|Man City
|LKO
|3
|Leicester
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|4
|Aston V.
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|5
|Brighton
|Newcastle
|Saturday
|6
|West Ham
|Arsenal
|Sunday
|7
|Barnsley
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|8
|Bristol C.
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|9
|Coventry
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|10
|Millwall
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|11
|Norwich
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|12
|Preston
|Luton
|Saturday
|13
|Reading
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|14
|Stoke
|Derby
|Saturday
|15
|Swansea
|Cardiff
|LKO
|16
|Watford
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|17
|Accrington
|Wigan
|Saturday
|18
|Wimbledon
|Charlton
|Saturday
|19
|Burton A.
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|20
|Fleetwood
|Swindon
|Saturday
|21
|Gillingham
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|22
|Northampton
|Crewe
|Saturday
|23
|Oxford
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|24
|Plymouth
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|25
|Portsmouth
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|26
|Rochdale
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|27
|Shrewsbury
|Hull
|Saturday
|28
|Sunderland
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|29
|Barrow
|Crawley
|Saturday
|30
|Bolton
|Walsall
|Saturday
|31
|Bradford C.
|Oldham
|Saturday
|32
|Cambridge U.
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|33
|Cheltenham
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|34
|Colchester
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|35
|Harrogate
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|36
|Mansfield
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|37
|Newport Co.
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|38
|Scunthorpe
|Southend
|Saturday
|39
|Tranmere
|Exeter
|Saturday
|40
|Celtic
|Rangers
|Sunday
|41
|Dundee Utd.
|Aberdeen
|Saturday
|42
|Hamilton
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|43
|Kilmarnock
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|44
|Livingston
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|45
|St J’Stone
|Ross County
|Saturday
|46
|Arbroath
|Hearts
|Saturday
|47
|Ayr Utd.
|Raith
|Saturday
|48
|Dunfermline
|Inverness
|Saturday
|49
|Morton
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
