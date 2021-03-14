UK Pool Fixtures: Week 37 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

March 14, 2021 129

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 20th of March 2021.

Week 37 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 37 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 2, 15,

Sunday matches: 1, 3, 4, 6, 40,

Saturday matches: 5, 7, 8,9,10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49

1 Chelsea Sheff Utd. Sunday 2 Everton Man City LKO 3 Leicester Man Utd. Sunday 4 Aston V. Tottenham Sunday 5 Brighton Newcastle Saturday 6 West Ham Arsenal Sunday 7 Barnsley Sheff Wed. Saturday 8 Bristol C. Rotherham Saturday 9 Coventry Wycombe Saturday 10 Millwall Middlesbro Saturday 11 Norwich Blackburn Saturday 12 Preston Luton Saturday 13 Reading Q.P.R. Saturday 14 Stoke Derby Saturday 15 Swansea Cardiff LKO 16 Watford Birmingham Saturday 17 Accrington Wigan Saturday 18 Wimbledon Charlton Saturday 19 Burton A. Milton K.D. Saturday 20 Fleetwood Swindon Saturday 21 Gillingham Doncaster Saturday 22 Northampton Crewe Saturday 23 Oxford Blackpool Saturday 24 Plymouth Bristol R. Saturday 25 Portsmouth Ipswich Saturday 26 Rochdale Peterboro Saturday 27 Shrewsbury Hull Saturday 28 Sunderland Lincoln Saturday 29 Barrow Crawley Saturday 30 Bolton Walsall Saturday 31 Bradford C. Oldham Saturday 32 Cambridge U. Forest G. Saturday 33 Cheltenham Salford C. Saturday 34 Colchester Port Vale Saturday 35 Harrogate Morecambe Saturday 36 Mansfield Grimsby Saturday 37 Newport Co. Leyton O. Saturday 38 Scunthorpe Southend Saturday 39 Tranmere Exeter Saturday 40 Celtic Rangers Sunday 41 Dundee Utd. Aberdeen Saturday 42 Hamilton St Mirren Saturday 43 Kilmarnock Motherwell Saturday 44 Livingston Hibernian Saturday 45 St J’Stone Ross County Saturday 46 Arbroath Hearts Saturday 47 Ayr Utd. Raith Saturday 48 Dunfermline Inverness Saturday 49 Morton Queen O’Sth Saturday

