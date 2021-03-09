fbpx
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 36 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 36 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

March 9, 20210113
This is the week 35 2021 (UK) top leagues' football pool fixtures

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 13th of March 2021.

Week 36 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 36 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 3, 4, 31

Saturday matches: 2, 8, 9, 10, 11,12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46,47,48, 49

Sunday matches: 1, 5, 6, 7, 16, 37

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 36 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

1Arsenal﻿Tottenham﻿Sunday
2Crystal P.﻿West Brom﻿Saturday
3Everton﻿Burnley﻿LKO
4Fulham﻿Man City﻿LKO
5Leicester﻿Sheff Utd.﻿Sunday
6Man Utd.﻿West Ham﻿Sunday
7Southampton﻿Brighton﻿Sunday
8Birmingham﻿Bristol C.﻿Saturday
9Bournemouth﻿Barnsley﻿Saturday
10Cardiff﻿Watford﻿Saturday
11Derby﻿Millwall﻿Saturday
12Middlesbro﻿Stoke﻿Saturday
13Nott’m For.﻿Reading﻿Saturday
14Q.P.R.﻿Huddersfield﻿Saturday
15Rotherham﻿Coventry﻿Saturday
16Sheff Wed.﻿Norwich﻿Sunday
17Wycombe﻿Preston﻿Saturday
18Blackpool﻿Fleetwood﻿Saturday
19Bristol R.﻿Wimbledon﻿Saturday
20Charlton﻿Shrewsbury﻿Saturday
21Crewe﻿Burton A.﻿Saturday
22Doncaster﻿Northampton﻿Saturday
23Hull﻿Oxford﻿Saturday
24Ipswich﻿Plymouth﻿Saturday
25Lincoln﻿Rochdale﻿Saturday
26Milton K.D.﻿Accrington﻿Saturday
27Carlisle﻿Bradford C.﻿Saturday
28Crawley﻿Mansfield﻿Saturday
29Exeter﻿Cheltenham﻿Saturday
30Forest G.﻿Harrogate﻿Saturday
31Grimsby﻿Colchester﻿LKO
32Morecambe﻿Newport Co.﻿Saturday
33Oldham﻿Cambridge U.﻿Saturday
34Port Vale﻿Bolton﻿Saturday
35Southend﻿Stevenage﻿Saturday
36Portsmouth﻿Salford C.﻿Saturday
37Tranmere﻿Sunderland﻿Sunday
38Livingston﻿Hamilton﻿Saturday
39Ross County﻿Hibernian﻿Saturday
40Dundee﻿Arbroath﻿Saturday
41Dunfermline﻿Morton﻿Saturday
42Hearts﻿Ayr Utd.﻿Saturday
43Queen O’Sth﻿Alloa﻿Saturday
44Aldershot﻿Altrincham﻿Saturday
45Boreham W.﻿Torquay﻿Saturday
46Bromley﻿Barnet﻿Saturday
47Hartlepool﻿Eastleigh﻿Saturday
48Wrexham﻿Weymouth﻿Saturday
49Yeovil﻿Woking﻿Saturday

