UK Pool Fixtures: Week 36 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 13th of March 2021.
Week 36 2020 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 36 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
LKO: 3, 4, 31
Saturday matches: 2, 8, 9, 10, 11,12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46,47,48, 49
Sunday matches: 1, 5, 6, 7, 16, 37
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 36 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|1
|Arsenal
|
|Tottenham
|
|Sunday
|2
|Crystal P.
|
|West Brom
|
|Saturday
|3
|Everton
|
|Burnley
|
|LKO
|4
|Fulham
|
|Man City
|
|LKO
|5
|Leicester
|
|Sheff Utd.
|
|Sunday
|6
|Man Utd.
|
|West Ham
|
|Sunday
|7
|Southampton
|
|Brighton
|
|Sunday
|8
|Birmingham
|
|Bristol C.
|
|Saturday
|9
|Bournemouth
|
|Barnsley
|
|Saturday
|10
|Cardiff
|
|Watford
|
|Saturday
|11
|Derby
|
|Millwall
|
|Saturday
|12
|Middlesbro
|
|Stoke
|
|Saturday
|13
|Nott’m For.
|
|Reading
|
|Saturday
|14
|Q.P.R.
|
|Huddersfield
|
|Saturday
|15
|Rotherham
|
|Coventry
|
|Saturday
|16
|Sheff Wed.
|
|Norwich
|
|Sunday
|17
|Wycombe
|
|Preston
|
|Saturday
|18
|Blackpool
|
|Fleetwood
|
|Saturday
|19
|Bristol R.
|
|Wimbledon
|
|Saturday
|20
|Charlton
|
|Shrewsbury
|
|Saturday
|21
|Crewe
|
|Burton A.
|
|Saturday
|22
|Doncaster
|
|Northampton
|
|Saturday
|23
|Hull
|
|Oxford
|
|Saturday
|24
|Ipswich
|
|Plymouth
|
|Saturday
|25
|Lincoln
|
|Rochdale
|
|Saturday
|26
|Milton K.D.
|
|Accrington
|
|Saturday
|27
|Carlisle
|
|Bradford C.
|
|Saturday
|28
|Crawley
|
|Mansfield
|
|Saturday
|29
|Exeter
|
|Cheltenham
|
|Saturday
|30
|Forest G.
|
|Harrogate
|
|Saturday
|31
|Grimsby
|
|Colchester
|
|LKO
|32
|Morecambe
|
|Newport Co.
|
|Saturday
|33
|Oldham
|
|Cambridge U.
|
|Saturday
|34
|Port Vale
|
|Bolton
|
|Saturday
|35
|Southend
|
|Stevenage
|
|Saturday
|36
|Portsmouth
|
|Salford C.
|
|Saturday
|37
|Tranmere
|
|Sunderland
|
|Sunday
|38
|Livingston
|
|Hamilton
|
|Saturday
|39
|Ross County
|
|Hibernian
|
|Saturday
|40
|Dundee
|
|Arbroath
|
|Saturday
|41
|Dunfermline
|
|Morton
|
|Saturday
|42
|Hearts
|
|Ayr Utd.
|
|Saturday
|43
|Queen O’Sth
|
|Alloa
|
|Saturday
|44
|Aldershot
|
|Altrincham
|
|Saturday
|45
|Boreham W.
|
|Torquay
|
|Saturday
|46
|Bromley
|
|Barnet
|
|Saturday
|47
|Hartlepool
|
|Eastleigh
|
|Saturday
|48
|Wrexham
|
|Weymouth
|
|Saturday
|49
|Yeovil
|
|Woking
|
|Saturday
