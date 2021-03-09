UK Pool Fixtures: Week 36 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

March 9, 2021 113

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 13th of March 2021.

Week 36 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 36 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 3, 4, 31

Saturday matches: 2, 8, 9, 10, 11,12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46,47,48, 49

Sunday matches: 1, 5, 6, 7, 16, 37

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 36 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

1 Arsenal ﻿ Tottenham ﻿ Sunday 2 Crystal P. ﻿ West Brom ﻿ Saturday 3 Everton ﻿ Burnley ﻿ LKO 4 Fulham ﻿ Man City ﻿ LKO 5 Leicester ﻿ Sheff Utd. ﻿ Sunday 6 Man Utd. ﻿ West Ham ﻿ Sunday 7 Southampton ﻿ Brighton ﻿ Sunday 8 Birmingham ﻿ Bristol C. ﻿ Saturday 9 Bournemouth ﻿ Barnsley ﻿ Saturday 10 Cardiff ﻿ Watford ﻿ Saturday 11 Derby ﻿ Millwall ﻿ Saturday 12 Middlesbro ﻿ Stoke ﻿ Saturday 13 Nott’m For. ﻿ Reading ﻿ Saturday 14 Q.P.R. ﻿ Huddersfield ﻿ Saturday 15 Rotherham ﻿ Coventry ﻿ Saturday 16 Sheff Wed. ﻿ Norwich ﻿ Sunday 17 Wycombe ﻿ Preston ﻿ Saturday 18 Blackpool ﻿ Fleetwood ﻿ Saturday 19 Bristol R. ﻿ Wimbledon ﻿ Saturday 20 Charlton ﻿ Shrewsbury ﻿ Saturday 21 Crewe ﻿ Burton A. ﻿ Saturday 22 Doncaster ﻿ Northampton ﻿ Saturday 23 Hull ﻿ Oxford ﻿ Saturday 24 Ipswich ﻿ Plymouth ﻿ Saturday 25 Lincoln ﻿ Rochdale ﻿ Saturday 26 Milton K.D. ﻿ Accrington ﻿ Saturday 27 Carlisle ﻿ Bradford C. ﻿ Saturday 28 Crawley ﻿ Mansfield ﻿ Saturday 29 Exeter ﻿ Cheltenham ﻿ Saturday 30 Forest G. ﻿ Harrogate ﻿ Saturday 31 Grimsby ﻿ Colchester ﻿ LKO 32 Morecambe ﻿ Newport Co. ﻿ Saturday 33 Oldham ﻿ Cambridge U. ﻿ Saturday 34 Port Vale ﻿ Bolton ﻿ Saturday 35 Southend ﻿ Stevenage ﻿ Saturday 36 Portsmouth ﻿ Salford C. ﻿ Saturday 37 Tranmere ﻿ Sunderland ﻿ Sunday 38 Livingston ﻿ Hamilton ﻿ Saturday 39 Ross County ﻿ Hibernian ﻿ Saturday 40 Dundee ﻿ Arbroath ﻿ Saturday 41 Dunfermline ﻿ Morton ﻿ Saturday 42 Hearts ﻿ Ayr Utd. ﻿ Saturday 43 Queen O’Sth ﻿ Alloa ﻿ Saturday 44 Aldershot ﻿ Altrincham ﻿ Saturday 45 Boreham W. ﻿ Torquay ﻿ Saturday 46 Bromley ﻿ Barnet ﻿ Saturday 47 Hartlepool ﻿ Eastleigh ﻿ Saturday 48 Wrexham ﻿ Weymouth ﻿ Saturday 49 Yeovil ﻿ Woking ﻿ Saturday

