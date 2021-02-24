UK Pool Fixtures: Week 35 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

February 24, 2021 23

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 6th of March 2021.

Week 35 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 35 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 1, 2

Sunday matches: 3, 4, 6, 7, 41

Saturday matches: 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 35 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

1 Aston V. Wolves LKO 2 Brighton Leicester LKO 3 Liverpool Fulham Sunday 4 Man City Man Utd. Sunday 5 Sheff Utd. Southampton Saturday 6 Tottenham Crystal P. Sunday 7 West Brom Newcastle Sunday 8 Barnsley Birmingham Saturday 9 Brentford Rotherham Saturday 10 Bristol C. Q.P.R. Saturday 11 Coventry Derby Saturday 12 Millwall Blackburn Saturday 13 Norwich Luton Saturday 14 Preston Bournemouth Saturday 15 Reading Sheff Wed. Saturday 16 Stoke Wycombe Saturday 17 Swansea Middlesbro Saturday 18 Accrington Swindon Saturday 19 Blackpool Wimbledon Saturday 20 Burton A. Peterboro Saturday 21 Doncaster Plymouth Saturday 22 Hull Bristol R. Saturday 23 Lincoln Crewe Saturday 24 Northampton Portsmouth Saturday 25 Oxford Charlton Saturday 26 Shrewsbury Fleetwood Saturday 27 Sunderland Rochdale Saturday 28 Wigan Milton K.D. Saturday 29 Barrow Mansfield Saturday 30 Bradford C. Bolton Saturday 31 Cambridge U. Walsall Saturday 32 Cheltenham Port Vale Saturday 33 Colchester Newport Co. Saturday 34 Grimsby Forest G. Saturday 35 Morecambe Carlisle Saturday 36 Oldham Southend Saturday 37 Salford C. Scunthorpe Saturday 38 Stevenage Harrogate Saturday 39 Tranmere Crawley Saturday 40 Aberdeen Hamilton Saturday 41 Dundee U. Celtic Sunday 42 Motherwell Livingston Saturday 43 Rangers St Mirren Saturday 44 Ross County Kilmarnock Saturday 45 St J’Stone Hibernian Saturday 46 Alloa Inverness Saturday 47 Arbroath Queen O’Sth Saturday 48 Hearts Dundee Saturday 49 Morton Ayr Utd. Saturday

