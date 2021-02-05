fbpx
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

February 5, 2021011
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 27th of February 2021.

Week 34 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 34 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 

LKO: 

Sunday matches: 

Monday matches: 

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 34 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No.Advance Coupon GamesResultStatus
1           
2           
3           
4           
5           
6           
7           
8           
9           
10           
11           
12           
13           
14           
15           
16           
17           
18           
19           
20           
21           
22           
23           
24           
25           
26           
27           
28           
29           
30           
31           
32           
33           
34           
35           
36           
37           
38           
39           
40           
41           
42           
43           
44           
45           
46           
47           
48           
49           

NB: Kindly check back for fresh updates.

See Pool Links below:

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 33 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 31 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 29 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 28 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 26 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

About Author

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

SPORTS
September 10, 2017040

Plateau United Are 2017 Nigerian Professional League Champions!

Plateau United have won the 2017 Nigerian Professional League championship, beating defending champions Rangers International 2-0 on the last day, to clinch the coveted  trophy and cash of N50million.
Read More
February 7, 2014034

Trouble In The Nigerian League Over Insurance Cover

The Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNWL) was yesterday thrown into confusion as some congress members disputed the N200,000 insurance premium negotiated by the Ahmed Kaw
Read More
NCDC Confirms 1,867 New Cases Of COVID-19 COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
May 11, 2020062

Five Football Players From Spain Test Positive For Coronavirus

Five players from Spain’s top two leagues have tested positive for coronavirus, La Liga confirmed on Sunday. Players in Spain’s top-flight and Segunda division were allowed to carry out individual wor
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon