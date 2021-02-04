fbpx
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

February 4, 2021029
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 13th of February 2021.

Week 32 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 32 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 15, 30, 41, 42, 43, 45, 47

LKO: 2, 6, 26, 27, 32, 37, 40, 46

Sunday matches: 1, 4, 7, 8, 25, 28, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 44, 48, 49

Monday matches: 

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 32 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No.Pools Coupon GamesResultStatus
1Arsenal       Leeds Sunday
2Brighton       Aston V. LKO
3Crystal P.       Burnley  
4Everton       Fulham Sunday
5Leicester       Liverpool EKO
6Man City       Tottenham LKO
7Southampton       Wolves Sunday
8West Brom       Man Utd. Sunday
 
9Birmingham       Leeds  
10Brentford       Barnsley  
11Cardiff       Coventry  
12Derby       Middlesboro  
13Huddersfield       Wycombe  
14Norwich       Stoke  
15Nott’m For.       Bournemouth EKO
16Reading       Millwall  
17Rotherham       Q.P.R.  
18Sheff Wed.       Swansea  
19Watford       Bristol C.  
 
20Aberdeen       St Mirren  
21Dundee Utd.       Livingston  
22Motherwell       Hamilton  
23Rangers       Kilmarnock  
24Ross County       Hibernian  
25St Johnstone       Celtic Sunday
 
26Barcelona       Alaves LKO
27Celta Vigo       Elche LKO
28Eibar       Valladolid Sunday
29Getafe       R. Sociedad Sunday
30Granada       Atl Madrid EKO
31Real Madrid       Valencia Sunday
32Sevilla       Huesca LKO
33Villarreal       R. Betis Sunday
 
34Cagliari       Atalanta Sunday
35Crotone       Sassuolo Sunday
36Inter Milan       Lazio Sunday
37Napoli       Juventus LKO
38Roma       Udinese Sunday
39Sampdoria       Fiorentina Sunday
40Spezia       AC Milan LKO
41Torino       Genoa EKO
 
42B. Dortmund       Hoffenheim EKO
43B. Leverkusen       Mainz EKO
44E. Frankfurt       FC Cologne Sunday
45Stuttgart       Hertha B. EKO
46Union Berlin       Schalke LKO
47Werder B.       Freiburg EKO
48Wolfsburg       B M’gladbach Sunday
 
49Metz       Strasbourg Sunday

NB: Kindly check back for fresh updates.

See Pool Links below:

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 31 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 29 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 28 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 26 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

About Author

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 13, 2013057

Barcelonia Shifts Attention To Transfer Market

Barcelona is shifting focus to transfer market with the intention of strengthening the squad for next season to gift them a fourth La Liga title in five years. Barca, who came from behind to beat thir
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
November 4, 2019071

Bayern Munich Fires Niko Kovac as Coach

Niko Kovac has been sacked by Bayern Munich, the German champions announced on Sunday, after a poor run of form that has left them fourth in the Bundesliga. “FC Bayern Munich has relieved head coach,
Read More
Champions League SPORTS
November 1, 2018077

Munich, St. Petersburg Bid to Host UEFA Champions League Final in 2021

Munich and St Petersburg are the two candidate cities bidding to host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final match, the European football governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said the Russian and Germa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon