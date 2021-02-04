UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

February 4, 2021 29

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 13th of February 2021.

Week 32 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 32 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 15, 30, 41, 42, 43, 45, 47

LKO: 2, 6, 26, 27, 32, 37, 40, 46

Sunday matches: 1, 4, 7, 8, 25, 28, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 44, 48, 49

Monday matches:

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 32 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No. Pools Coupon Games Result Status 1 Arsenal Leeds Sunday 2 Brighton Aston V. LKO 3 Crystal P. Burnley 4 Everton Fulham Sunday 5 Leicester Liverpool EKO 6 Man City Tottenham LKO 7 Southampton Wolves Sunday 8 West Brom Man Utd. Sunday 9 Birmingham Leeds 10 Brentford Barnsley 11 Cardiff Coventry 12 Derby Middlesboro 13 Huddersfield Wycombe 14 Norwich Stoke 15 Nott’m For. Bournemouth EKO 16 Reading Millwall 17 Rotherham Q.P.R. 18 Sheff Wed. Swansea 19 Watford Bristol C. 20 Aberdeen St Mirren 21 Dundee Utd. Livingston 22 Motherwell Hamilton 23 Rangers Kilmarnock 24 Ross County Hibernian 25 St Johnstone Celtic Sunday 26 Barcelona Alaves LKO 27 Celta Vigo Elche LKO 28 Eibar Valladolid Sunday 29 Getafe R. Sociedad Sunday 30 Granada Atl Madrid EKO 31 Real Madrid Valencia Sunday 32 Sevilla Huesca LKO 33 Villarreal R. Betis Sunday 34 Cagliari Atalanta Sunday 35 Crotone Sassuolo Sunday 36 Inter Milan Lazio Sunday 37 Napoli Juventus LKO 38 Roma Udinese Sunday 39 Sampdoria Fiorentina Sunday 40 Spezia AC Milan LKO 41 Torino Genoa EKO 42 B. Dortmund Hoffenheim EKO 43 B. Leverkusen Mainz EKO 44 E. Frankfurt FC Cologne Sunday 45 Stuttgart Hertha B. EKO 46 Union Berlin Schalke LKO 47 Werder B. Freiburg EKO 48 Wolfsburg B M’gladbach Sunday 49 Metz Strasbourg Sunday

NB: Kindly check back for fresh updates.

See Pool Links below:

