UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

January 27, 2021 21

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 30th of January 2021.

Week 30 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 30 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 13, 20, 28, 29, 30, 33, 34

LKO: 1, 8, 16, 17, 18, 23, 26, 32, 39, 40, 45, 46, 48, 49

Sunday matches: 2, 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 31, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 42, 43, 44, 47

Monday matches:

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 30 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No. Pools Coupon Games Result Status 1 Arsenal Man Utd. LKO 2 Brighton Tottenham Sunday 3 Chelsea Burnley 4 Crystal P. Wolves 5 Everton Newcastle EKO 6 Leicester Leeds Sunday 7 Man City Sheff Utd. 8 Southampton Aston V. LKO 9 West Brom Fulham 10 West Ham Liverpool Sunday 11 Barcelona Ath Bilbao Sunday 12 Cadiz Atl Madrid Sunday 13 Eibar Sevilla EKO 14 Getafe Alaves Sunday 15 Granada Celta Vigo Sunday 16 Real Madrid Levante LKO 17 Valencia Elche LKO 18 Villarreal R. Sociedad LKO 19 Atalanta Lazio Sunday 20 Bologna AC Milan EKO 21 Cagliari Sassuolo Sunday 22 Crotone Genoa Sunday 23 Inter Milan Benevento LKO 24 Napoli Parma Sunday 25 Roma Verona Sunday 26 Sampdoria Juventus LKO 27 Spezia Udinese Sunday 28 B. Munich Hoffenheim EKO 29 B. Dortmund Augsburg EKO 30 E. Frankfurt Hertha B. EKO 31 FC Cologne Bielefeld Sunday 32 RB Leipzig B Leverkusen LKO 33 Union Berlin B M’gladbach EKO 34 Werder B. Schalke EKO 35 Wolfsburg Freiburg Sunday 36 Angers Nimes Sunday 37 Brest Metz Sunday 38 Lille Dijon Sunday 39 Marseille Rennes LKO 40 Montpellier Lens LKO 41 Nantes Monaco Sunday 42 Nice St Etienne Sunday 43 Strasbourg Reims Sunday 44 Feyenoord PSV Sunday 45 Fort.Sittard Venlo LKO 46 Heracles Groningen LKO 47 Twente Heerenveen Sunday 48 Utrecht Zwolle LKO 49 Vitesse Waalwijk LKO

NB: Kindly check back for fresh updates.

