UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 30th of January 2021.
Week 30 2020 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 30 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO: 5, 13, 20, 28, 29, 30, 33, 34
LKO: 1, 8, 16, 17, 18, 23, 26, 32, 39, 40, 45, 46, 48, 49
Sunday matches: 2, 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 31, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 42, 43, 44, 47
Monday matches:
Panel:
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 30 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|No.
|Pools Coupon Games
|Result
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|2
|Brighton
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|3
|Chelsea
|Burnley
|4
|Crystal P.
|Wolves
|5
|Everton
|Newcastle
|EKO
|6
|Leicester
|Leeds
|Sunday
|7
|Man City
|Sheff Utd.
|8
|Southampton
|Aston V.
|LKO
|9
|West Brom
|Fulham
|10
|West Ham
|Liverpool
|Sunday
|11
|Barcelona
|Ath Bilbao
|Sunday
|12
|Cadiz
|Atl Madrid
|Sunday
|13
|Eibar
|Sevilla
|EKO
|14
|Getafe
|Alaves
|Sunday
|15
|Granada
|Celta Vigo
|Sunday
|16
|Real Madrid
|Levante
|LKO
|17
|Valencia
|Elche
|LKO
|18
|Villarreal
|R. Sociedad
|LKO
|19
|Atalanta
|Lazio
|Sunday
|20
|Bologna
|AC Milan
|EKO
|21
|Cagliari
|Sassuolo
|Sunday
|22
|Crotone
|Genoa
|Sunday
|23
|Inter Milan
|Benevento
|LKO
|24
|Napoli
|Parma
|Sunday
|25
|Roma
|Verona
|Sunday
|26
|Sampdoria
|Juventus
|LKO
|27
|Spezia
|Udinese
|Sunday
|28
|B. Munich
|Hoffenheim
|EKO
|29
|B. Dortmund
|Augsburg
|EKO
|30
|E. Frankfurt
|Hertha B.
|EKO
|31
|FC Cologne
|Bielefeld
|Sunday
|32
|RB Leipzig
|B Leverkusen
|LKO
|33
|Union Berlin
|B M’gladbach
|EKO
|34
|Werder B.
|Schalke
|EKO
|35
|Wolfsburg
|Freiburg
|Sunday
|36
|Angers
|Nimes
|Sunday
|37
|Brest
|Metz
|Sunday
|38
|Lille
|Dijon
|Sunday
|39
|Marseille
|Rennes
|LKO
|40
|Montpellier
|Lens
|LKO
|41
|Nantes
|Monaco
|Sunday
|42
|Nice
|St Etienne
|Sunday
|43
|Strasbourg
|Reims
|Sunday
|44
|Feyenoord
|PSV
|Sunday
|45
|Fort.Sittard
|Venlo
|LKO
|46
|Heracles
|Groningen
|LKO
|47
|Twente
|Heerenveen
|Sunday
|48
|Utrecht
|Zwolle
|LKO
|49
|Vitesse
|Waalwijk
|LKO
NB: Kindly check back for fresh updates.
