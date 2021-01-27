fbpx
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

January 27, 2021021
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 30th of January 2021.

Week 30 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 30 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 13, 20, 28, 29, 30, 33, 34

LKO: 1, 8, 16, 17, 18, 23, 26, 32, 39, 40, 45, 46, 48, 49

Sunday matches: 2, 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 31, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 42, 43, 44, 47

Monday matches: 

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 30 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No.Pools Coupon GamesResultStatus
1Arsenal       Man Utd. LKO
2Brighton       Tottenham Sunday
3Chelsea       Burnley  
4Crystal P.       Wolves  
5Everton       Newcastle EKO
6Leicester       Leeds Sunday
7Man City       Sheff Utd.  
8Southampton       Aston V. LKO
9West Brom       Fulham  
10West Ham       Liverpool Sunday
 
11Barcelona       Ath Bilbao Sunday
12Cadiz       Atl Madrid Sunday
13Eibar       Sevilla EKO
14Getafe       Alaves Sunday
15Granada       Celta Vigo Sunday
16Real Madrid       Levante LKO
17Valencia       Elche LKO
18Villarreal       R. Sociedad LKO
 
19Atalanta       Lazio Sunday
20Bologna       AC Milan EKO
21Cagliari       Sassuolo Sunday
22Crotone       Genoa Sunday
23Inter Milan       Benevento LKO
24Napoli       Parma Sunday
25Roma       Verona Sunday
26Sampdoria       Juventus LKO
27Spezia       Udinese Sunday
 
28B. Munich       Hoffenheim EKO
29B. Dortmund       Augsburg EKO
30E. Frankfurt       Hertha B. EKO
31FC Cologne       Bielefeld Sunday
32RB Leipzig       B Leverkusen LKO
33Union Berlin       B M’gladbach EKO
34Werder B.       Schalke EKO
35Wolfsburg       Freiburg Sunday
 
36Angers       Nimes Sunday
37Brest       Metz Sunday
38Lille       Dijon Sunday
39Marseille       Rennes LKO
40Montpellier       Lens LKO
41Nantes       Monaco Sunday
42Nice       St Etienne Sunday
43Strasbourg       Reims Sunday
 
44Feyenoord       PSV Sunday
45Fort.Sittard       Venlo LKO
46Heracles       Groningen LKO
47Twente       Heerenveen Sunday
48Utrecht       Zwolle LKO
49Vitesse       Waalwijk LKO

NB: Kindly check back for fresh updates.

See Pool Links below:

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 29 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 28 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 26 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

About Author

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 5, 2015341

FIFA Bribed Ireland $5.5 Million Over Thierry Henry’s Controversial Goal

Fifa paid the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) a figure reported to be $5.5 million to not pursue legal action in relation to Thierry Henry’s World Cup play-off handball, the chief executive of t
Read More
Neymar NEWSLETTERSPORTS
September 11, 2019059

Sao Paulo Police to Press Charges against Neymar’s Rape Accuser

Police in Sao Paulo said Tuesday they will bring extortion and slander charges against a Brazilian model who accused football star Neymar of rape. Najila Trindade filed a rape complaint with Sao Paulo
Read More
May 13, 2013051

Barcelonia Shifts Attention To Transfer Market

Barcelona is shifting focus to transfer market with the intention of strengthening the squad for next season to gift them a fourth La Liga title in five years. Barca, who came from behind to beat thir
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon