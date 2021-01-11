UK Pool Fixtures: Week 28 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

January 11, 2021 24

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 16th of January 2021.

Week 28 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 28 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 8, 16, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29

LKO: 1, 3, 20, 22, 31, 36, 41, 42, 44, 45, 48

Sunday matches: 4, 5, 6, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 43, 46, 47, 49

Monday matches:

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 28 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction: