UK Pool Fixtures: Week 28 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

January 11, 2021024
Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 16th of January 2021.

Week 28 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 28 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 8, 16, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29

LKO: 1, 3, 20, 22, 31, 36, 41, 42, 44, 45, 48

Sunday matches: 4, 5, 6, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 43, 46, 47, 49

Monday matches: 

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 28 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No.Pools Coupon GamesResultStatus
1Aston Villa       Everton LKO
2Leeds       Brighton  
3Leicester       Southampton LKO
4Liverpool       Man Utd. Sunday
5Man City       Crystal P. Sunday
6Sheff Utd.       Tottenham Sunday
7West Ham       Burnley  
8Wolves       West Brom EKO
 
9Celtic       Livingston  
10Hamilton       Dundee Utd.  
11Hibernian       Kilmarnock  
12Motherwell       Rangers Sunday
13Ross County       Aberdeen  
14St Johnstone       St Mirren  
 
15Atalanta       Genoa Sunday
16Bologna       Verona EKO
17Crotone       Benevento Sunday
18Inter Milan       Juventus Sunday
19Napoli       Fiorentina Sunday
20Sampdoria       Udinese LKO
21Sassuolo       Parma Sunday
22Torino       Spezia LKO
 
23B. Munich       Freiburg Sunday
24B. Dortmund       Mainz EKO
25E. Frankfurt       Schalke Sunday
26FC Cologne       Hertha B. EKO
27Hoffenheim       Bielefeld EKO
28Stuttgart       B M’gladbach EKO
29W. Bremen       Augsburg EKO
30Wolfsburg       RB Leipzig  
 
31Angers       P.S.G. LKO
32Brest       Rennes Sunday
33Lille       Reims Sunday
34Lorient       Dijon Sunday
35Lyon       Metz Sunday
36Marseille       Nimes LKO
37Nantes       Lens Sunday
38Nice       Bordeaux Sunday
39Strasbourg       St Etienne Sunday
 
40Ajax       Feyenoord Sunday
41AZ Alkmaar       Den Haag LKO
42FC Emmem       Vitesse LKO
43Groningen       Twente Sunday
44Sparta R.       PSV LKO
45Utrecht       Heracles LKO
46Venlo       Heerenveen Sunday
47Waalwijk       Willem II Sunday
48Zwolle       Fort.Sittard LKO
 
49Cercle B.       Standard Liege Sunday

