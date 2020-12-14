UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

December 14, 2020 36

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 26th of December 2020.

Week 25 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 25 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 35, 39, 43, 48

LKO: 1, 7, 8, 22

Sunday matches: 4, 6, 9, 10

Monday matches:

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 25 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No. Advance Coupon Games Result Status 1 Arsenal Chelsea LKO 2 Aston V. Crystal P. 3 Fulham Southampton 4 Leeds Burnley Sunday 5 Leicester Man Utd. EKO 6 Liverpool West Brom Sunday 7 Man City Newcastle LKO 8 Sheff Utd. Everton LKO 9 West Ham Brighton Sunday 10 Wolves Tottenham Sunday 11 Barnsley Huddersfield 12 Blackburn Sheff Wed. 13 Bournemouth Millwall 14 Bristol C. Wycombe 15 Cardiff Brentford 16 Coventry Stoke 17 Derby Preston 18 Middlesboro Rotherham 19 Nott’m For. Birmingham 20 Q.P.R. Swansea 21 Reading Luton 22 Watford Norwich LKO 23 Blackpool Rochdale 24 Charlton Plymouth 25 Crewe Fleetwood 26 Doncaster Accrington 27 Gillingham Peterboro 28 Ipswich Northampton 29 Lincoln Burton A. 30 Milton K.D. Bristol R. 31 Oxford Utd. Wimbledon 32 Portsmouth Swindon 33 Sunderland Hull 34 Wigan Shrewsbury 35 Cambridge U. Leyton O. EKO 36 Carlisle Bolton 37 Cheltenham Stevenage 38 Crawley Newport Co. 39 Exeter Forest G. EKO 40 Morecambe Grimsby 41 Oldham Harrogate 42 Port Vale Barrow 43 Southend Colchester EKO 44 Aberdeen St Johnstone 45 Dundee Utd. Motherwell 46 Hamilton Celtic 47 Kilmarnock Livingston 48 Rangers Hibernian EKO 49 Ross County St Mirren

