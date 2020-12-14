UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 26th of December 2020.
Week 25 2020 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 25 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO: 5, 35, 39, 43, 48
LKO: 1, 7, 8, 22
Sunday matches: 4, 6, 9, 10
Monday matches:
Panel:
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 25 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|No.
|Advance Coupon Games
|Result
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|LKO
|2
|Aston V.
|Crystal P.
|3
|Fulham
|Southampton
|4
|Leeds
|Burnley
|Sunday
|5
|Leicester
|Man Utd.
|EKO
|6
|Liverpool
|West Brom
|Sunday
|7
|Man City
|Newcastle
|LKO
|8
|Sheff Utd.
|Everton
|LKO
|9
|West Ham
|Brighton
|Sunday
|10
|Wolves
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|11
|Barnsley
|Huddersfield
|12
|Blackburn
|Sheff Wed.
|13
|Bournemouth
|Millwall
|14
|Bristol C.
|Wycombe
|15
|Cardiff
|Brentford
|16
|Coventry
|Stoke
|17
|Derby
|Preston
|18
|Middlesboro
|Rotherham
|19
|Nott’m For.
|Birmingham
|20
|Q.P.R.
|Swansea
|21
|Reading
|Luton
|22
|Watford
|Norwich
|LKO
|23
|Blackpool
|Rochdale
|24
|Charlton
|Plymouth
|25
|Crewe
|Fleetwood
|26
|Doncaster
|Accrington
|27
|Gillingham
|Peterboro
|28
|Ipswich
|Northampton
|29
|Lincoln
|Burton A.
|30
|Milton K.D.
|Bristol R.
|31
|Oxford Utd.
|Wimbledon
|32
|Portsmouth
|Swindon
|33
|Sunderland
|Hull
|34
|Wigan
|Shrewsbury
|35
|Cambridge U.
|Leyton O.
|EKO
|36
|Carlisle
|Bolton
|37
|Cheltenham
|Stevenage
|38
|Crawley
|Newport Co.
|39
|Exeter
|Forest G.
|EKO
|40
|Morecambe
|Grimsby
|41
|Oldham
|Harrogate
|42
|Port Vale
|Barrow
|43
|Southend
|Colchester
|EKO
|44
|Aberdeen
|St Johnstone
|45
|Dundee Utd.
|Motherwell
|46
|Hamilton
|Celtic
|47
|Kilmarnock
|Livingston
|48
|Rangers
|Hibernian
|EKO
|49
|Ross County
|St Mirren
