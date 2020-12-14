fbpx
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 25 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

December 14, 2020036
Here are the United Kingdom (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 26th of December 2020.

Week 25 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 25 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 35, 39, 43, 48

LKO: 1, 7, 8, 22

Sunday matches: 4, 6, 9, 10

Monday matches: 

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 25 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No.Advance Coupon GamesResultStatus
1Arsenal       Chelsea LKO
2Aston V.       Crystal P.  
3Fulham       Southampton  
4Leeds       Burnley Sunday
5Leicester       Man Utd. EKO
6Liverpool       West Brom Sunday
7Man City       Newcastle LKO
8Sheff Utd.       Everton LKO
9West Ham       Brighton Sunday
10Wolves       Tottenham Sunday
 
11Barnsley       Huddersfield  
12Blackburn       Sheff Wed.  
13Bournemouth       Millwall  
14Bristol C.       Wycombe  
15Cardiff       Brentford  
16Coventry       Stoke  
17Derby       Preston  
18Middlesboro       Rotherham  
19Nott’m For.       Birmingham  
20Q.P.R.       Swansea  
21Reading       Luton  
22Watford       Norwich LKO
 
23Blackpool       Rochdale  
24Charlton       Plymouth  
25Crewe       Fleetwood  
26Doncaster       Accrington  
27Gillingham       Peterboro  
28Ipswich       Northampton  
29Lincoln       Burton A.  
30Milton K.D.       Bristol R.  
31Oxford Utd.       Wimbledon  
32Portsmouth       Swindon  
33Sunderland       Hull  
34Wigan       Shrewsbury  
 
35Cambridge U.       Leyton O. EKO
36Carlisle       Bolton  
37Cheltenham       Stevenage  
38Crawley       Newport Co.  
39Exeter       Forest G. EKO
40Morecambe       Grimsby  
41Oldham       Harrogate  
42Port Vale       Barrow  
43Southend       Colchester EKO
 
44Aberdeen       St Johnstone  
45Dundee Utd.       Motherwell  
46Hamilton       Celtic  
47Kilmarnock       Livingston  
48Rangers       Hibernian EKO
49Ross County       St Mirren  

