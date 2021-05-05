May 5, 2021 62

Here are the United Kingdom week 45 (UK) pool fixtures and results EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 15th of May 2021.

Week 45 2021 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 45 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 3, 9, 11, 12, 35

LKO: 1, 2, 36, 38

Sunday matches: 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 37, 40

Saturday matches: 6, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures/results for week 45 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

1 Chelsea Leicester LKO 2 Brighton West Ham LKO 3 Burnley Leeds EKO 4 Crystal P. Aston V. Sunday 5 Everton Sheff Utd. Sunday 6 Southampton Fulham Saturday 7 Tottenham Wolves Sunday 8 Hamilton Kilmarnock Sunday 9 Hibernian Celtic EKO 10 Motherwell Ross County Sunday 11 Rangers Aberdeen EKO 12 St J’Stone Livingston EKO 13 St Mirren Dundee Utd. Sunday 14 Aldershot Hartlepool Saturday 15 Boreham W. Wrexham Saturday 16 Chesterfield Wealdstone Saturday 17 Dagenham Halifax Saturday 18 Eastleigh Barnet Saturday 19 Maidenhead Sutton Utd. Saturday 20 Notts Co. Bromley Saturday 21 Solihull M. Woking Saturday 22 Alaves Granada Sunday 23 Ath Bilbao R. Madrid Sunday 24 Atl Madrid Osasuna Sunday 25 Barcelona Celta Vigo Sunday 26 Cadiz Elche Sunday 27 Getafe Levante Sunday 28 R. Betis Huesca Sunday 29 R. Sociedad Valladolid Sunday 30 Valencia Eibar Sunday 31 Villarreal Sevilla Sunday 32 AC Milan Cagliari Sunday 33 Benevento Crotone Sunday 34 Fiorentina Napoli Sunday 35 Genoa Atalanta EKO 36 Juventus Inter Milan LKO 37 Parma Sassuolo Sunday 38 Roma Lazio LKO 39 Spezia Torino EKO 40 Udinese Sampdoria Sunday 41 Augsburg W. Bremen Saturday 42 Bielefeld Hoffenheim Saturday 43 B. Leverkusen U. Berlin Saturday 44 B. M’gladbach Stuttgart Saturday 45 Freiburg B. Munich Saturday 46 H. Berlin FC Cologne Saturday 47 Mainz B. Dortmund Saturday 48 RB Leipzig Wolfsburg Saturday 49 Schalke E. Frankfurt Saturday

