fbpx
UK Pool Fixtures/Results: Week 45 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

UK Pool Fixtures/Results: Week 45 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

May 5, 2021062
UK Pool FixturesResults

Here are the United Kingdom week 45 (UK) pool fixtures and results EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 15th of May 2021.

Week 45 2021 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 45 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO:  3, 9, 11, 12, 35

LKO: 1, 2, 36, 38

Sunday matches: 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 37, 40

Saturday matches: 6, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures/results for week 45 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

1ChelseaLeicesterLKO
2BrightonWest HamLKO
3BurnleyLeedsEKO
4Crystal P.Aston V.Sunday
5EvertonSheff Utd.Sunday
6SouthamptonFulhamSaturday
7TottenhamWolvesSunday
8HamiltonKilmarnockSunday
9HibernianCelticEKO
10MotherwellRoss CountySunday
11RangersAberdeenEKO
12St J’StoneLivingstonEKO
13St MirrenDundee Utd.Sunday
14AldershotHartlepoolSaturday
15Boreham W.WrexhamSaturday
16ChesterfieldWealdstoneSaturday
17DagenhamHalifaxSaturday
18EastleighBarnetSaturday
19MaidenheadSutton Utd.Saturday
20Notts Co.BromleySaturday
21Solihull M.WokingSaturday
22AlavesGranadaSunday
23Ath BilbaoR. MadridSunday
24Atl MadridOsasunaSunday
25BarcelonaCelta VigoSunday
26CadizElcheSunday
27GetafeLevanteSunday
28R. BetisHuescaSunday
29R. SociedadValladolidSunday
30ValenciaEibarSunday
31VillarrealSevillaSunday
32AC MilanCagliariSunday
33BeneventoCrotoneSunday
34FiorentinaNapoliSunday
35GenoaAtalantaEKO
36JuventusInter MilanLKO
37ParmaSassuoloSunday
38RomaLazioLKO
39SpeziaTorinoEKO
40UdineseSampdoriaSunday
41AugsburgW. BremenSaturday
42BielefeldHoffenheimSaturday
43B. LeverkusenU. BerlinSaturday
44B. M’gladbachStuttgartSaturday
45FreiburgB. MunichSaturday
46H. BerlinFC CologneSaturday
47MainzB. DortmundSaturday
48RB LeipzigWolfsburgSaturday
49SchalkeE. FrankfurtSaturday

Previous UK Pools Fixtures Links

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 44 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Check Out Week 43 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 42 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 41 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 40 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 39 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 38 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 37 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 36 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Related tags :

About Author

UK Pool Fixtures/Results: Week 45 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Milik SPORTS
October 4, 20180113

Napoli Striker Milik Robbed at Gunpoint after Champions League Victory over Liverpool

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Napoli’s Polish striker, Arkadiusz Milik, was robbed at gunpoint on his way home after his team’s Champions League win over Liverpool, Italian police said o
Read More
November 18, 2013097

W’Cup Qualifier:Keshi Explains Eagles’ Subtle Performance

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi has said that the reason why his players looked disorganized on the pitch in the Saturday World Cup qualifier
Read More
Super Falcons NEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 18, 20190150

France Eliminates Super Falcons from 2019 FIFA World Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The hopes of Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualifying for the round of 16 in the 2019 FIFA World Cup dimmed after the Nigerian ladies lost 0-1 to host France in o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.