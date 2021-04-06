fbpx
UK Police Finds Body While Searching For Nigerian Student, Richard Okorogheye

April 6, 2021084
A body has been found in the search for a 19-year-old Nigerian student, Richard Okorogheye, the UK’s Metropolitan police said on Monday.

Although the body is yet to be confirmed as Okorogheye’s, the police said his family has been informed of the discovery.

“On the afternoon of Monday, 5 April, the Met was informed by colleagues from Essex Police that the body of a man had been found in a pond in Epping Forest,” the police said in a statement.

“Enquiries are underway to identify the body.

“Detectives investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye are aware. Richard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and kept updated with developments.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.”

Okorogheye, an Oxford Brookes student, left his family home on the evening of March 22 in Ladbroke Grove, West London and was reported missing two days later, police have said.

Investigations revealed that he took a taxi to Loughton, more than 22 kilometres from where he lives.

Before his disappearance, Okorogheye who lives with sickle cell disease had been shielding, meaning he was not expected to leave home and minimise face-to-face contact for health reasons.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

