UK Police Charge Former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum With Bribery

Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum, has been accused of bribery by the British police. On Tuesday, the UK police claimed they believed she had taken bribes in exchange for awarding multi-million dollar oil and gas contracts.

The 63-year-old former minister worked from 2010 to 2015 under former President Goodluck Jonathan. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was led by her.

The National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit Head, Andy Kelly, commented on the allegations, saying, “We assume Diezani Alison-Madueke misused her authority in Nigeria and took cash bribes for granting multimillion-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The NCA said Alison-Madueke was accused of benefitting from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Charges against her also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work, and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.