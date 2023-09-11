UK Opens Temporary Visa Centre In Enugu

The British High Commission in Nigeria has announced the establishment of a new temporary submission in Enugu State.

On Monday, the announcement was made via a statement made available to our correspondent.

The commission stated that the center would open on September 13, 2023, in addition to its current locations in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

The facility will be based at the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal and Jerk Bus Stop, Independence Layout, Enugu, and will begin operations twice a week.

The statement read, “The appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.”

“Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation.”