UK Offers To Assist In The Assembling Of Electric Vehicles In Nigeria

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has stated that the UK Government, through its manufacturing Africa initiative, will offer support to Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), a tech-enabled firm, on electric vehicle assembling in Nigeria.

Manufacturing Africa is an initiative that is funded by the UK, it aims to advance industrialization in East and West Africa by attracting £1.2 billion in foreign direct investment and creating 90,000 jobs by 2026.

Laing who spoke during a courtesy visit to MAX office on Monday stated that the UK government is delighted to scale up support for MAX, owing to the company’s brilliant innovation and solutions.

“It is amazing to see young minds come up with solutions to real problems that can help us tackle the challenges faced with climate change,” she said.

“The company is also doing a great job of providing two, three and four-wheel vehicles for commercial drivers and health insurance.”

The British High Commissioner noted that the commission anticipates seeing the innovation unveiled across Africa and also in the UK.

The Chief Executive Officer of MAX, Adetayo Bamiduro, raised concerns over the effects of gas-powered vehicles on the climate, noting that greenhouse gas emission will reach 2.3 gigaton (Gt) in Africa mobility by 2030 if the adoption of electric vehicles is not embraced.

He acknowledged the UK government’s support, adding that the company is committed to unlocking networks and relationships required to drive adoption of manufacturing electric vehicles in Nigeria.