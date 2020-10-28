UK High Commission Reopens Visa Application Centres in Nigeria

October 28, 2020 23

The United Kingdom high commission has announced the reopening of its visa application centres in Nigeria.

The UK visa application centres were shut down last Thursday owing to the violence that followed the #EndSARS protest across the country.

In an update on Twitter, the commission said the centres are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

But it said all its visa application centres will be closed on Thursday, being a public holiday in the country.

“Our TLS contact visa application centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications,” it tweeted.

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please note Thursday, October 29, is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa application centres will be closed.”

The United States also shut its embassy in Lagos following the #EndSARS crisis.

The embassy asked all US nationals in the country to keep a low profile and avoid protest grounds

