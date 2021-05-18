fbpx
UK Government Repatriates £4.2 million Ibori Loot To FG

May 18, 2021
The £4.2 million loot recovered from ex-convict James Ibori, a former Delta State Governor, and his family members, has been headed over to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The UK government, on March 9, announced its decision to repatriate the £4.2 million loot recovered from Ibori and his associates.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney-general of the federation, Gwandu Umar in a statement on Tuesday said: “The amount has been credited into the designated federal government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of 10th May, 2021.”

The Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami had stated that the recovered loot will be used to fund three infrastructural projects — Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano expressways, and the second Niger bridge.

Although the Delta government had protested against the Federal Government’s decision, it asked that the money be given back to the state where the money was looted.

