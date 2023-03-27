UK Envoy Frowns On Fani-Kayode’s Controversial Comments

The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed its displeasure with controversial remarks made by Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain.

Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the British deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, criticized the APC chieftain in an interview with Nigeria Info FM on Sunday.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Fani-Kayode is also the director of new media for the APC presidential campaign council.

The single greatest lesson that the 2023 presidential election has taught us is that God will NEVER allow a practising sodomite and his repugnant retinue of perverts, pimps, fraudsters, court jesters, degenerates, monkeys, slaves and malefactors to lead Nigeria. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 21, 2023

… There can be no more cheating, no more subterfuge, no more games and no more dastardly tricks. We have seen enough of that over the last 63 years of our national existence.



Do NOT test our will or underestimate our firm resolve.



We speak for the silent and peaceful majority… pic.twitter.com/5exCHeYkBx — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 25, 2023

When asked if there were any pre-election triggers for violence, the UK envoy expressed surprise that Fani-Kayode would make such statements, adding that the APC should have distanced itself from the former minister’s remarks.

Some of Fani-Kayode’s tweets about the opposition were derogatory, divisive, and inciting.

“Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand,” Llewellyn-Jones said.

“It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that.

“To me it is really important, people who have said I am part of a party’s press and media campaign, well, the party itself should say no you are not, and you should stop and we do not agree. I know that some leaders very clearly said we are about unity, and that is good, I encourage that.

“The problem is if you get the other people over here, who are very clearly associated with the party and giving you another message, and there isn’t any kind of calling out of that. What would you take from that as a voter?”

UK Ban

“We watched very closely. We have a list, we are working through our list but we don’t publish those names. I know people say we should, but we have laws, and the law prevents us from doing that,” he said.

“We said we will do this and we will do this. And we are gathering the kind of information that will enable us do this, on specific individuals. At the moment the list is between 5 and 10 and it is growing.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the list has not been released.