UK Collaborating With NPHCDA For Recognition Of Nigeria’s COVID Vaccine Certificates

The United Kingdom has stated that it is collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to make certain that Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate is admissible for travel to the UK.

This was contained in a statement released by the British High Commission on Sunday.

igeria is presently on the amber list of the UK’s travel advisory> This classification places restrictions on travelers to the UK, regardless of whether they have received vaccination against COVID.

The commission noted that beginning from October 4, the rules for international travel to England will change to a single red list of countries where stricter rules apply, and simplified travel measures for other countries such as Nigeria.

“We understand that there has been some frustration that the new UK travel rules will continue to require people traveling to the UK from Nigeria to quarantine, despite having received two doses of recognised COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

“Following a pilot with the United States of America and the European Union, the UK is working to recognise vaccine certificates from other countries as part of a phased review of the many COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued across the world.

“This includes recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certificate and – in the spirit of our long-term partnership – we are working with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that this happens as soon as possible.”

The UK has issued an advance advisory to travelers from Nigeria that from October 4, intending travelers will be required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test three days ahead of their travel date.

Also, travelers from Nigeria are required to book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 tests – which will be taken upon arrival — and will be mandated to fill a passenger locator form.

The newly arrived travelers to the UK, are also required to “quarantine/self-isolate at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days, then take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8”.