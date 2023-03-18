UK Closes Lagos Application Centre For Governorship Election

To protect its employees and customers, the United Kingdom (UK) mission in Nigeria announced the closure of its Ikeja and Victoria Island visa application centers in Lagos on Monday.

This comes as the organization expressed concerns about safety ahead of Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.

Customers will be unable to collect their passports on the specified day, according to a statement issued by the UK on Friday.

“The Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Ikeja and Victoria Island will be closed Monday 20th March. This is to protect the safety of customers and staff. There are no VAC appointments booked on this date and customers will not be able to access the VAC to collect documents/passports,” the statement reads.

“Customers have the option to purchase the Keep my Passport and Courier return services in advance of the VAC closure in order to retain their passport during the period of closure. UKVI will continue to make decisions on all visa applications.”

However, the embassy stated that Priority Visa (PV) services will be available on Friday, while Super Priority Visa (SPV) services will be suspended because the next working day opening is not until Tuesday, March 21st.

“Customers should not attend the VAC unless they have been contacted by TLS to do so. The British High Commission offices in Nigeria are not involved in visa decision making and do not hold passports and so are unable to assist,” it said.