“UK Approves Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Nigeria” – Laing

September 26, 2021 111

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said that statements suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not UK approved are “completely untrue” and should be disregarded.

Laing this in a press release on Saturday said the UK approves of vaccines currently administered in Nigeria irrespective of the manufacturer.

The High Commissioner said the UK has so far donated 1.2 million vaccines to Nigeria through COVAX and will continue to support the country in accessing COVID-19 vaccines.

She encouraged all eligible Nigerians to get vaccinated in order to help stop the spread of the virus.

“The UK is committed to global access to vaccines, and is among the largest funders to COVAX. The UK has donated 1.2 million vaccines specifically to Nigeria through COVAX and will continue to provide support,” Laing said.

READ ALSO: States Lack Power to Collect VAT, Says Malami

“The UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign, and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated. Only once we are all vaccinated can we end the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue. The UK recognises the Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured.”

COVID-19 Travel Measures

She said from October 4 the current travel system will be simplified and Nigeria which is currently on the amber list will be added to the ‘rest of the world’ list with simplified travel measures.

“The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID-19 vaccination certification process to enable those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely. We know this matters hugely to many people in the UK and in Nigeria – the extensive people-people ties between our two countries are at the heart of our bilateral relationship,” she said.

“From 4 October, the current system will be simplified. There will be a single red list of countries and territories where stricter rules apply, and there will also be a ‘rest of the world’ list, with simplified travel measures. The ‘rest of the world’ list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria.”