UK Appoints Richard Montgomery As High Commissioner To Nigeria

Dr. Richard Hugh Montgomery has been named the United Kingdom’s (UK) new High Commissioner to Nigeria.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom government announced his appointment in a statement.

The high commissioner represents the UK government in a Commonwealth country.

Montgomery takes over for Catriona Laing, the UK’s representative in Nigeria since 2018.

According to the statement, Laing will be assigned to another diplomatic service position.

“Ms. Catriona Laing CB, who will be transferring to another position in the Diplomatic Service. Mr Montgomery will begin his new position in April 2023.”

