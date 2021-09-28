fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONAL

UK Announces Plan To Grant 10,500 Short-term Work Visas To Truck Drivers, Poultry Workers

September 28, 20210126
UK Announces Plan To Grant 10,500 Short-term Work Visas To Truck Drivers, Poultry Workers

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced plans to grant short-term work visas to 10,500 foreign truck drivers and poultry workers until Christmas 2021.

This was contained in a statement released by the Department for Transport over the weekend, in which it noted that 5,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers will be allowed to come into the UK for the purpose of work, for a duration of 3 months in the run-up to Christmas in order to provide “short-term relief for the haulage industry”.

Also, some 5,500 poultry workers will be included in the visa scheme to “avoid any potential further pressures on the food industry during this exceptional period”.

The UK government stated that recruitment for extra short-term truck drivers and poultry workers is to commence in October with visas valid until December 24, Christmas eve.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigeria Expecting Over 3.5m Pfizer Vaccines From US – FG

Reports claim that the shortage in the workforce truck drivers in the UK has been worsened by the pandemic, an ageing workforce, poor working conditions, and post-Brexit immigration policy.

Accoring to the UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, the visa scheme would reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s haulage and food industry.

“This package of measures builds on the important work we have already done to ease this global crisis in the UK, and this government continues to do everything we can to help the haulage and food industries contend with the HGV (heavy goods vehicle) driver shortage,” Shapps said.

“We are acting now, but the industries must also play their part with working conditions continuing to improve, and the deserved salary increases continuing to be maintained for companies to retain new drivers.

“After a very difficult 18 months, I know how important this Christmas is for all of us and that’s why we’re taking these steps at the earliest opportunity to ensure preparations remain on track.”

About Author

UK Announces Plan To Grant 10,500 Short-term Work Visas To Truck Drivers, Poultry Workers
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 18, 20150146

60 Million People are Displaced Globally – UN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following multiple crises around the world, the number of refugees have soared to unprecedented levels, the UN Refugees Chief, Antonio Guterres has said. Sp
Read More
Arsenal to Provide Free Meals COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 11, 20200203

Arsenal to Provide Free Meals, Sanitary, Personal Hygiene Products Amid Coronavirus

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Arsenal will provide more than 30,000 free meals as well as sanitary and personal hygiene products to vulnerable people in the local community as part of a
Read More
Royal Baby INTERNATIONAL
May 8, 20190323

Harry And Meghan Reveal Royal Baby To The World

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The moment millions of people around the world have waited months for, the first glimpse of Britain’s newest royal, finally came on Wednesday. The Pri
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.