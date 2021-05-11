fbpx
UK 2020/2021: All Week 47 Pool Fixtures For Sat 29 May 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

UK 2020/2021: All Week 47 Pool Fixtures For Sat 29 May 2021

May 11, 20210127
UK Pool Fixtures Results

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 47 (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on the 29th of May 2021.

Week 47 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 47 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 

LKO: 

Sunday matches: 

Saturday matches:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 47 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 46; SEASON: UK 2020/2021; DATE: 29-May-2021

Special Advance Pools FixturesStatus
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49

UK Pools Fixtures Links

UK 2020/2021: All Week 46 Pool Fixtures For Sat 22 May 2021

UK Pool Fixtures/Results: Week 45 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 44 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Check Out Week 43 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 42 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 41 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 40 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 39 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 38 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 37 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 36 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 35 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

About Author

UK 2020/2021: All Week 47 Pool Fixtures For Sat 29 May 2021
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]COVERSPORTS
April 17, 2013091

Rangers To Pay Transfer Fees For Mba, Agbim

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Enugu Rangers chairman Festus Onuh has stated that the club will foot the transfer fees for Africa Nations Cup winners Sunday Mba and Chigozie Agbim. Warri
Read More
November 5, 2013067

Sports Festival:Sterling Bank Supports Nssf With N35m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling Bank in its bid to reach out to the grassroot, has given has the 6th National School Sports Festival got N35m support from . The support is a boost
Read More
Aaron Wan-Bissaka COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 29, 20190215

Manchester United Sign 21 year old Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50million

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Manchester United have signed England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal. The 21-year-old, who made his first-team deb
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.