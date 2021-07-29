fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

Ugandan Olympics Weightlifter Charged With Conspiracy To Defraud

July 29, 20210100
Julius Ssekitoleko

Julius Ssekitoleko, a young Ugandan weightlifter who disappeared in Japan after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics was charged on Wednesday.

The young Ugandan weightlifter was charged with conspiracy to defraud, his lawyer said.

Julius Ssekitoleko disappeared from an Olympic training camp after learning he did not meet standards to compete in the Games, making headlines around the world as Japanese officials scrambled to locate him.

The 20-year-old was found several days later and flown home to Uganda where government officials said he would undergo counselling.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange: Investors Part With Over N5bn, ASI Drops By 0.03%

But he was swiftly taken into police custody, and on Wednesday he was charged with “conspiracy to defraud” before being released on a police bond, his lawyer Anthony Wameli told AFP.

“He is happy that he has been freed after spending five days in detention which is an infringement on his rights,” he added.

A spokesman for Uganda’s criminal investigations department said Ssekitoleko may have conspired with a government official to be included on the team for Japan “well aware that he did not meet the qualifications”.

“Investigations will confirm the depth of the conspiracy to defraud the government as he had been paid allowances at the time of his disappearance,” the spokesman, Charles Twine, told AFP.

Related tags :

About Author

Ugandan Olympics Weightlifter Charged With Conspiracy To Defraud
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYSPORTS
September 12, 20180340

Ligue 1 Champions PSG Set to Launch Cryptocurrency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram French footballing giants Paris Saint-Germain are launching their own cryptocurrency after announcing a new partnership with Socios.com, a blockchain compan
Read More
GDP BANKING & FINANCEINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 29, 20180262

Ghana’s Debt to GDP Ratio Drops to 57.2 Percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ghana’s Debt-to-GDP ratio has dropped to 57.2% according to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana. In the 2016 Annual Progress report, Gh
Read More
Professor Charles Egbu INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 17, 20200305

Buhari Lauds Appointment of Professor Charles Egbu as VC of Leeds Trinity University

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the news of the appointment of Professor Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice-Chancellor of Leeds T
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.