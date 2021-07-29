Ugandan Olympics Weightlifter Charged With Conspiracy To Defraud

July 29, 2021 100

Julius Ssekitoleko, a young Ugandan weightlifter who disappeared in Japan after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics was charged on Wednesday.

The young Ugandan weightlifter was charged with conspiracy to defraud, his lawyer said.

Julius Ssekitoleko disappeared from an Olympic training camp after learning he did not meet standards to compete in the Games, making headlines around the world as Japanese officials scrambled to locate him.

The 20-year-old was found several days later and flown home to Uganda where government officials said he would undergo counselling.

But he was swiftly taken into police custody, and on Wednesday he was charged with “conspiracy to defraud” before being released on a police bond, his lawyer Anthony Wameli told AFP.

“He is happy that he has been freed after spending five days in detention which is an infringement on his rights,” he added.

A spokesman for Uganda’s criminal investigations department said Ssekitoleko may have conspired with a government official to be included on the team for Japan “well aware that he did not meet the qualifications”.

“Investigations will confirm the depth of the conspiracy to defraud the government as he had been paid allowances at the time of his disappearance,” the spokesman, Charles Twine, told AFP.