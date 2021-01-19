Uganda Poll: UN Watch Accuses Yoweri Museveni Of Silencing His Opponents

January 19, 2021 31

United Nations Watch, a human rights organisation, on Monday accused Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, of silencing his opponents for his sixth re-election into office.

The organisation alleged that Museveni committed “widespread voter fraud” to win the just-concluded presidential election.

UN Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) “dedicated to holding the United Nations accountable to its founding principles.”

Congratulations to 🇺🇬 Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on winning re-election after murdering, imprisoning & silencing opponents, shutting down the internet, and committing widespread voter fraud.



BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Museveni was announced the winner of the election by the electoral commission on Saturday with 58.6 percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival, Bobi Wine, who trailed with 34.8 percent.

The group tackled the 76-year-old for shutting down the country’s Internet ahead of the election.

