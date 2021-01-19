fbpx
Uganda Poll: UN Watch Accuses Yoweri Museveni Of Silencing His Opponents

January 19, 2021
United Nations Watch, a human rights organisation, on Monday accused Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, of silencing his opponents for his sixth re-election into office.

The organisation alleged that Museveni committed “widespread voter fraud” to win the just-concluded presidential election.

UN Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) “dedicated to holding the United Nations accountable to its founding principles.”

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Museveni was announced the winner of the election by the electoral commission on Saturday with 58.6 percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival, Bobi Wine, who trailed with 34.8 percent.

The UN Watch on Monday took to its Twitter account to allege that Museveni committed “widespread voter fraud” to win the just-concluded presidential election.

The group tackled the 76-year-old for shutting down the country’s Internet ahead of the election.

The post read, “Congratulations to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on winning re-election after murdering, imprisoning and silencing opponents, shutting down the Internet, and committing widespread voter fraud.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

