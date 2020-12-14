Uganda Police Arrest Omah Lay For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

December 14, 2020 42

The police in Uganda on Sunday announced the arrest of Omah Lay, a Nigerian singer, for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the country.

The police in a statement said Omah Lay was arrested in connection to an unauthorised concert that was held on Saturday night in Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala City.

It also said Ivan Ddungu, the manager of the place where the concert was held, and Prim Kasana, an event manager who contracted Omah Lay to sing, were also arrested for allegedly disguising the concert as a lunch and dinner event.

The police said that the suspects are being held at the Katwe police station and are being charged with “doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of COVID-19”.

“Three people have been arrested in connection to the unauthorised concert that was held last night in Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala City,” the statement, which was signed by Patrick Onyango, the police spokesperson, read.

“Those arrested are Ivan Ddungu, the manager of the place where the concert was held, Omah Lay the musician, and Prim Kasana, events Manager, who contracted Omah Lay to sing.

“Police is also looking for the area Officer in Charge of Police Station for failure to detect the criminal acts that took place in his area of jurisdiction.

“It is alleged that the organizers of the show disguised that it as lunch and dinner event, but later on at night they started inviting artistes to perform.

“The suspects are detained at Katwe Police Station and are being charged with doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, which is coronavirus.

“On the onset of the COVID19 pandemic, the president directed that music concerts should be stopped and the directives still stands.

“We condemn the act of some selfish individuals, who are bent on violating the directives on CONVID-19 to make money and risks the lives of many Ugandans.

“We appeal to members of the public to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19 and follow all the SOPs.”

Omah Lay started his music career at the age of 15 but rose to prominence after the release of ‘You’ and ‘Bad Influence’, his two hit singles.

He has since collaborated with several music heavyweights.