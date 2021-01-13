Uganda: Bobi Wine Says His Personal Security Withdraws Service

January 13, 2021 28

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, vying for the presidency in Uganda, has said that the private security company that has kept watch over his home for 12 years has withdrawn its services.

Wine made this known in a tweet, stating that the guards were dispossessed of their arms by their supervisors who disclosed that they acted on instructions.

He said, “So, the private security company that has been guarding my home for the last 12 years has been ordered to withdraw security at my house.

“Their supervisors showed up unannounced at midnight, disarmed my guard, and said they had instructions to immediately withdraw my security.”

He had also claimed that his home was raided by security forces, with security guards detained.

He said, “The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises.

“No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse.”

Over 18 million Ugandans have registered to participate in the upcoming January 14 election, with Wine running against Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.