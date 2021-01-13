fbpx
Uganda: Bobi Wine Says His Personal Security Withdraws Service

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Uganda: Bobi Wine Says His Personal Security Withdraws Service

January 13, 2021028
Uganda: Bobi Wine Says His Personal Security Withdraws Service

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, vying for the presidency in Uganda, has said that the private security company that has kept watch over his home for 12 years has withdrawn its services.

Wine made this known in a tweet, stating that the guards were dispossessed of their arms by their supervisors who disclosed that they acted on instructions.

He said, “So, the private security company that has been guarding my home for the last 12 years has been ordered to withdraw security at my house.

“Their supervisors showed up unannounced at midnight, disarmed my guard, and said they had instructions to immediately withdraw my security.”

READ ALSO: Prime Minister Of Estonia Steps Down Over Corruption Investigation

He had also claimed that his home was raided by security forces, with security guards detained.

He said, “The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises.

“No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse.”

Over 18 million Ugandans have registered to participate in the upcoming January 14 election, with Wine running against Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

Related tags :

About Author

Uganda: Bobi Wine Says His Personal Security Withdraws Service
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 3, 2013025

IFAD Spends $88.5 Million on Agricultural Transformation

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said it has spent about $88.5 million to support the Federal Government Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA). During a visit to the Minis
Read More
October 21, 2014021

Kogi Govt Signs N2bn MoU With CBN On Agric Development

Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, has said that the government  has signed a N2 billion Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU), with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the development of agricultura
Read More
November 12, 2013024

Acting DG Blames Slow Growth of Mineral Sector on Lack of Patience

Past administrations and the private sector had failed to show resilience and commitment to invest in the solid minerals sector as it requires high level of painstaking effort to get the desired resul
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon