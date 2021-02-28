UFC Fight Night 2021: Watch Upcoming Live Matches Here

February 28, 2021 33

Are you having any difficulties watching UFC fight night matches in your region, click on the link below to follow and watch your favorites live in the comfort of your room.

Here’s the full schedule for all the upcoming MMA fights in 2021 (UFC Schedule 2021)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davi

UFC 259 – March 6, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson

Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

UFC Fight Night 187 – March 13, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Leon Edwards vs. TBD

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula

Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ray Rodriguez vs. Rani Yahya

UFC Fight Night 188 – March 20, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland

Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan

Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez

Kay Hansen vs. Cheyanne Buys

UFC 260 – March 27, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy

UFC Fight Night 189 – April 10, 2021 – TBC

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

Bea Malecki vs. Norma Dumont Viana

UFC Fight Night 190 – April 17, 2021 – TBC

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter

UFC 261 – April 24, 2021 – TBC

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Here is how to Watch UFC Live stream of all the upcoming MMA fights in 2021…

Live stream all UFC fights using this link: ufc live stream