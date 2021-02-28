fbpx
UFC Fight Night 2021: Watch Upcoming Live Matches Here

UFC Fight Night 2021: Watch Upcoming Live Matches Here

February 28, 2021033

Are you having any difficulties watching UFC fight night matches in your region, click on the link below to follow and watch your favorites live in the comfort of your room.

Here’s the full schedule for all the upcoming MMA fights in 2021 (UFC Schedule 2021)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov
William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davi
UFC 259 – March 6, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson
Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling
Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos
Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips
UFC Fight Night 187 – March 13, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Leon Edwards vs. TBD
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula
Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ray Rodriguez vs. Rani Yahya
UFC Fight Night 188 – March 20, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland
Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan
Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez
Kay Hansen vs. Cheyanne Buys
UFC 260 – March 27, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque
Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy
UFC Fight Night 189 – April 10, 2021 – TBC

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern
Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro
Bea Malecki vs. Norma Dumont Viana
UFC Fight Night 190 – April 17, 2021 – TBC

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bartosz Fabinski
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter
UFC 261 – April 24, 2021 – TBC

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall
Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute
Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
Here is how to Watch UFC Live stream of all the upcoming MMA fights in 2021…
Live stream all UFC fights using this link: ufc live stream

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

