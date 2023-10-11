UEFA Reverts Decision To Re-admit Russian Under-17 Teams

UEFA, the governing body of European football, announced on Tuesday that it has abandoned plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams to the youth European Championship next year (2023).

“No technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found,” UEFA said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Ukrainian football teams said they will boycott all competitions including Russian teams, in retaliation to Union of European Football Associations (UEFA’)s re-admission of Russia’s youth team to international competition.

“The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams,” it said.

Other UEFA members were encouraged to boycott games against Russian teams as well.

Last year (2022), in response to Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, European football’s governing body promptly barred all Russian teams from events.

“The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) strongly condemns the decision by UEFA to return U-17 teams from Russia to international competitions,” the UAF said via a statement.

UEFA stated in announcing the judgment that a “generation of minors” were being denied the ability to compete, and that children should not be penalised for the misdeeds of adults.

It did, however, state that Russian teams would not be permitted to play on Russian soil, and that the country’s flag, anthem, and national playing uniform would be prohibited.

Ukraine has frequently demanded for Russia to be barred from participating in international sporting events and has vowed to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian competitors compete.