After the draw on Friday, Manchester United will play Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals. After facing Barcelona in the qualifier and Real Betis in the Round of 16, the Red Devils passed their second Spanish test.

Sevilla becomes the English club’s third Spanish opponent in this year’s Europa League elimination round.

Below is the full Quarter final draw below:

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting

AS Roma vs Feyenoord

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St Gilloise