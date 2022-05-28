UEFA Champions League- Top 7 Players To Watch Out For In Todays Final

May 28, 2022 87

The Wait is finally over, Matchday Final of the UEFA Champions League has arrived as tensions are all over the place.

The Final match combatants also happen to be among the most successful clubs in the competition’s history, as 13-time winners Real Madrid will square off against six-time champions Liverpool in a rematch of the 2017/2018 final.

Liverpool are limping toward the finish line after a fantastic season that has featured a remarkable 62 matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side missed out on the Premier League title to Man City by one point—that’s what 28 wins, eight draws and two losses will get you in today’s EPL—but have already won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

While those trophies are nice, it’s arguable the Premier League and Champions League titles are the biggest prizes.

Real Madrid came into the season looking like a side that was already looking towards a decline. However, a La Liga title and a berth in the UCL showpiece has defied everyone’s expectations.

Led by the team’s joint-second all-time leading scorer Karim Benzema, Real have battled past tougher opponents like- Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to get to this point—a journey that’s seen manager Carlo Ancelotti’s eyebrows put in overtime hours.

Both Teams consists of very great top name players in the world at the moment, So today we are going to be looking at 7 players to watch out for in todays final.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, the Premier League’s 3 time Golden Boot winner, makes everything happen up front for the Reds. His movement, ball control and vision get him in the most dangerous places, and he creates massive headaches for defenders everywhere.

Salah looks to take his revenge on The Madrid side after his injury in the 2018 final caused by Former Madrid Defender Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian maestro looks to come out full of energy and drive to make his mark on this contest. Matched up against Ferland Mendy, Salah will look to be creative in his movement and cut inside to find opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Karim (BIG BENZ) Benzema

Karim Benzema is not just literally central to Madrid’s attack (and chances), he’s central to Madridistas’ hearts after his wonderful run of form this season. At 34 years old, the Frenchman has been banging, scoring 44 goals in 45 appearances—another solid campaign that propelled Madrid to title celebrations and earned well-deserved individual accolades for the No. 9.

His teammates also happen to love him, which helps with the output. He is known for stepping up to the moment when you need him the most, as he did it against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, and looks to do it again today.

Vinicius Jr.

If anyone is going to help carry the load up front with Benzema it will be Vinicius Jr. The Over talented Brazilian had his breakout season with Madrid in 2021-22, netting 17 La Liga goals in 35 games. Throw in 13 assists and Vini had a very productive season.

The direct nature of his play and his willingness as a runner make him extremely dangerous, particularly on the break.

If he can get to smell the fear in Trent Alexander-Arnold who is likely to be distributed by the brilliance of Luka Modric, that could be Problems for the Reds. Oh, and Benzema will be lurking in the box waiting to pounce.

The pair have had quite the season together, Scoring and assisting over 100 goals between the both of them. They look to make it more today.

Sadio (GOD) Mane

As known by the Liverpool fans as “God Mane”, The Senegalese Striker looks to cap off his brilliant season with a brilliant performance today. With over 30 goal contributions in all competitions, Sadio Mane looks to disturb the defense of the Madrid side with his pace, Agility and skills.

Liverpool’s mentality monster. agile, alert, razor quick to respond, ice cold and unflustered, Mane can punish opponents in the blink of an eye. He has forged an almost telepathic understanding with his strike partners and both full-backs Trent and Robbo. He has improved as the season wore on, reaching his peak just when it mattered most

Luis Díaz

Liverpools Wonder Kid Signing, Luiz Diaz has been without any doubt the revelation of the season. The Colombian winger only arrived at Anfield in January but his adaptation has been astonishing.

The majority of players, especially foreign one, need time to settle in but Díaz has looked completely at it since Day One.

With His Pace, dogged determination, skills, he’s too fearless, a total team player and brings something extra to Liverpool that they didn’t have before.

Acrobatic overhead-kicks, shots from distance and better still, he seems to have drawn the very best out of Liverpool’s Midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has gone up a level or two since Díaz arrived.

Luka Modric

Aging like a fine wine, the Croatian 36-year-old Midfielder Luka Modric has stepped up any time that he is needed by Real Madrid. From jaw-dropping assists to timely defensive challenges, Modric is a player who leaves everything on the pitch every time he plays.

But his best attributes may be his incredible mind and vision. Modric is a step ahead of everyone else on the pitch seeing things like a chess master to help setup his teammates to succeed.

The Former Ballon D’or winner will look to give his all today as he will want to secure his 5th Champions League Trophy.

Rodrygo

Super Sub Rodrygo, who has been key in the Madrid side in their Champions League Campaign, The Brazilian attacker already scored five goals in 10 Champions League’s matches, including the crucial one against Chelsea in the second leg of the quarterfinals and most importantly the brace he scored against Manchester City in the second leg of the semifinal.

Carlo Ancelotti likes to use him as a super sub in the second half when he needs a difference-maker, and for now, it is working quite well.