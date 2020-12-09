fbpx
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs mönchengladbach Official Line-ups

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]SPORTS

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs mönchengladbach Official Line-ups

December 9, 2020019

Real Madrid risk being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League tonight if they fail to win against the German side, Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Spanish giant has never been eliminated in the group stage of the competition but will have to put up an impressive performance to maintain the record.

The group is still open for any of the four teams to reach the knockout stage with Borussia Monchengladbach currently at the top of the group with eight points, Shakhtar Donetsk and Los Blancos tie on seven points.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan sit at the bottom of the table with five points; a win with good goal margin could send Inter and Real Madrid to the knockout stage.

Real Madrid Line-up

Borussia Monchengladbach Line-up

About Author

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs mönchengladbach Official Line-ups
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

November 19, 201408

Relief For Power Sector As CBN Flags Off Disbursement Of N213bn Fund To Boost Liquidity

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday kicked off the disbursement of N213 billion for the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (NEMSF). The fund is expected to help resolve liquidity gli
Read More
April 10, 2014012

MANUFACTURING JOBS | Raw and Packaging Materials Manager at GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc is one of Africa’s largest consumer healthcare companies, producing leading brands such as Lucozade, Ribena and Panadol. GSK is recruiting to fill the positi
Read More
February 15, 2013015

Popular Singer, Goldie, Dies On Val Day

Hip-hop singer, Susan Harvey, popularly called Goldie, is dead. News of the death of the sensational artiste, who was a housemate at the Big Brother Africa in 2012, broke on Thursday night, throwing t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon