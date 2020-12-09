UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs mönchengladbach Official Line-ups

December 9, 2020 19

Real Madrid risk being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League tonight if they fail to win against the German side, Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Spanish giant has never been eliminated in the group stage of the competition but will have to put up an impressive performance to maintain the record.

The group is still open for any of the four teams to reach the knockout stage with Borussia Monchengladbach currently at the top of the group with eight points, Shakhtar Donetsk and Los Blancos tie on seven points.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan sit at the bottom of the table with five points; a win with good goal margin could send Inter and Real Madrid to the knockout stage.

Real Madrid Line-up

Borussia Monchengladbach Line-up