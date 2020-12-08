fbpx
UEFA Champions League: Leipzig vs Manchester United Official Line-Ups

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]SPORTS

UEFA Champions League: Leipzig vs Manchester United Official Line-Ups

December 8, 20200189
Leipzig vs Manchester United Possible Lineups, Team News

It is a must-win match for Manchester United against Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in the UEFA Champions League final group game tonight.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team must win or draw to reach the next round as they are same points with PSG and tonight’s opponent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side performance has not been too impressive in the League but has been able to show some dramatic display on the continent.

The Red Devils is tie on 9 points with Paris Saint-German and Leipzig but stay on top of the group on goal difference.

A win or draw will see Man United progress to the next round when they take on Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena this evening.

Leipzig vs Manchester United Team News

United number one goalkeeper, David de Gea returns to the team; the Spaniard has been out for some days due to injury.

De Gea returning to the line-up will boost the team but they will miss the service of their informed Brazillian midfielder, Fred who was sent off against PSG in their matchday 5 games.

Also, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both picked up injury problems in the 3-1 win at West Ham at the weekend, and both miss the trip to Germany.

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the official line-ups for Leipzig vs Manchester

Manchester United Line-up

RB Leipzig Line-up

About Author

UEFA Champions League: Leipzig vs Manchester United Official Line-Ups
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
May 22, 2013010

Eagles Will Make It To Confederations Cup Final–Erico

Mr. Joe Erico, Former Super Eagles assistant coach, has said Nigeria will be among the last four teams at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil, and possibly make be at the  final of the event in June
Read More
January 25, 2014021

S-Court Rules Against PDP’s Bid To Oust Gov Okorocha

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, lost all hope to reclaim the governorship seat of Imo State as the judiciary nullified a previous judgment in favor of the party. The Supreme Court, yeste
Read More
July 18, 201309

Shutdown Planner at Leap29 Limited (Oil and Gas)

Leap29 Limited  a reputable company in Oil and Gas sector  is currently working with an international Offshore Contractor. They currently have a stellar opportunity for a Shutdown Planner to be based
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon