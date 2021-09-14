fbpx

SPORTS

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Zenith UCL Possible Lineups, Team News & Where To Watch

September 14, 20210156

Defending Champions Chelsea play host to Russian side Zenith St. Petersburg in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Matchday 1 at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The Blues under German manager, Thomas Tuchel went from being the underdog to become King of Europe after defeating Domestic rival, Manchester City.

The London Club will hope to retain its crown as it begins its campaign against Russian Champions.

Chelsea vs Zenith UCL Team News

France international and Chelsea Midfield maestro, Ngolo Kante and US star, Christian Pulisic are both doubtful for the match against Zenith.

Speaking on his team injury worries, Chelsea manager, Tuchel said; “He had two training sessions yesterday and today, but the Champions League game comes a bit too early.

“We won’t take the risk now at this moment of the season.

However, the team boast of capable legs in Kovacic and Jorginho and will hope to open their UCL campaign with a win.

Chelsea UCL Possible Lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kovačić, Jorginho, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Mount
Out: Pulišić (ankle)
Doubtful: Kanté (ankle)﻿

Zenit: Kritsyuk; Kuzyaev, Chistiakov, Rakits’kyy, Douglas Santos, Krugovoi; Malcom, Claudinho, Wendel; Erokhin, Azmoun
Out: Barrios (unavailable), Lovren (unavailable), Karavaev (foot), Ozdoev (knee)
Doubtful: none

Where To Watch Chelsea vs Zenith

If you are in Nigeria, you can watch the match on SuperSport.

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

