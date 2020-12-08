fbpx
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar Official Line-Ups

December 8, 2020022
Chelsea will play host to FC Krasnodar at the Stamford Bridge tonight in their final group game in the UEFA Champions League.

Frank Lampard’s side have won their last 16 games in all competition and are currently their group leader.

The Blues coach did not start Olivier Giroud who scored four goals that tore Sevilla apart in their last match but start with Tammy Abraham at the front also giving Billy Gilmour chance to start in final UCL group game match.

The Blue gives two youngsters their first UEFA Champions League debut tonight as the regular first eleven players were rested.

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the official line-ups for Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar.

Chelsea FC Line-up

