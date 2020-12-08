fbpx
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Juventus Official Line-Ups

December 8, 2020029
An exciting moment to behold at the Camp Nou, when Barcelona host Italian Giant, Juventus in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League in Group H.

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronald and Lionel Messi will be reignited tonight.

The both team have already qualified to next round but the supremacy fight between Lionel Messi and Cristiano still remains strong as fans of both player will hope their favorite player’s team carry the day.

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the official line-ups for Barcelona vs Juventus.

Barcelona Line-up

Juventus Line-up

