UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Line-Ups

Six times UEFA Champions League winner, Liverpool faces familiar foe, Atletico Madrid in the matchday 3 fixtures at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.
The English team has been in fine form recently and has yet to lose a match in the EPL and also winning its first two matches in the UCL.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have hurdles to cross if they are to maintain their 100 per cent record in this season’s UEFA Champions League.
Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
Atlético: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, Lemar; João Félix, Luis Suárez
Out: Savić (suspended)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Kondogbia
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: Elliott (ankle), Thiago (calf)
Doubtful: Jones (groin)
