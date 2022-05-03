fbpx

UEFA Bans Russian Clubs From Champions League, Competitions

May 3, 2022082
The European football’s governing body, UEFA has on Monday banned Russian clubs from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season.

“Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season,” it said in a statement.

Russian clubs and national teams were suspended “until further notice” by UEFA in February in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian team’s exclusion from the Women’s European Championship to take place in England in July was also confirmed Monday with Portugal taking its place.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

